Schoolboy sends the Queen a handmade word search in case she was lonely – and was shocked when she replied

A schoolboy who sent the Queen a handmade puzzle in case she was 'sad' or 'lonely' was shocked to receive a reply from Her Majesty. Timothy Madders, 7, from Essex, sent the positivity word search, which was full of words like 'holiday', 'sunshine' and 'family' to the Queen to 'cheer her up'. He wrote: "Dear Queen Elizabeth, you might be feeling sad or lonely during lockdown, so I thought I could make a word search for you to cheer you up."

Timothy with his prized letter from the Queen

Timothy was shocked to receive a letter from the Queen, thanking him for his thoughtful puzzle. The letter, from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting, Philippa de Pass, said: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your kind letter, and for the puzzle you have created especially for Her Majesty. Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated, and The Queen hopes that you too are keeping safe and well in the current situation. I am to thank you very much indeed for writing as you did at this time."

Timothy's happiness word search included words like 'hug', 'jolly' and 'love'. Bless!

Timothy and his family have been making their own word searches over the past few months, and decided to make one for the Queen in May. Timothy said he felt "very special and happy and excited" when he received the Queen's letter from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip have been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

