Tesla Model 3 review 2020: The affordable electric car with kerb appeal We put the new, futuristic motor to the test.

The Tesla Model 3 is Tesla's lowest priced car, and is a 100% electric saloon about the size of a BMW 3 Series or Audi A4. Unlike some electric cars with modest ranges, the Tesla Model 3 can be used both as a daily driver and for longer road trips. Speak to an owner and they will tell you that they will never buy a petrol or diesel car ever again.

The good news doesn't stop there. Tesla has a network of fast Superchargers (you may have seen them at big shopping centres or motorway services) which can charge your car up to 80% for around a third of the price of a pump fill-up, plus you can use other third-party rapid chargers.

The Model 3 is a good-looking car - especially from the rear and in profile - though to be fair, its short, sloping bonnet is divisive.

Inside, it's minimalistic and like nothing else on the road. Apart from the uncluttered steering wheel (it just features two small scroll wheels on either side), the cabin is dominated by a massive 15-inch central touchscreen which integrates navigation, communications, entertainment, cabin control and vehicle data into one slick interface.

The downside is that everything, even including wing mirror adjustment and checking your speed, is accessed via the tablet, taking your eyes off the road in the process. Still, it does become more intuitive after a while, but a halfway house might be better in the long term.

The massive curved windscreen merges with the full-length panoramic sunroof, bathing the cabin with light. Visibility is excellent except for the narrow rear window which is a victim of the swooping roof design.

There's bags of space inside for five people, while the combination of the boot and under bonnet (known as the 'frunk' or front trunk) provide a useful 425 litres for luggage. Build quality is good, though it's not quite as plush as some rivals.

But what's it like to drive? Well, it's like every other electric vehicle (EV) in that there's instant oomph. Just put your foot down and it flies (0-60mph in a rollercoaster-like 3.2 seconds in the case of the Performance version).

This is supercar fast and makes overtaking a doddle, but as with all EVs, you can have as much fun as you like, but you also must keep an eye on your range and/or battery charge level.

That said, it's good to know that when you're coasting or braking it's regenerating power and charging the batteries, because every little bit helps.

The Model 3 is easy to drive. Whisper quiet with light, precise steering, it's agile, sure-footed and swift, while the ride is on the firm side. You're in luck if you live fairly close to a Tesla Supercharger because they are incredibly simple to use, efficient and economical. On a journey, it actually forces you to rest for 30 minutes or so, so it's about changing your mindset, requiring a little more journey planning.

Naturally, the Model 3 is safe too, with a full suite of driver assistance aids and safety features you'd expect in a prestige car, plus Autopilot, which enables the car to steer itself and adjust its speed on motorways for instance. While it's not fully autonomous, it's a joy on long stretches of a journey.

HELLO!'s verdict:

Smooth, fast, futuristic, comfortable and a definite crowd-pleaser, the Tesla Model 3 is another zero emissions winner from Elon Musk's pioneering US company.

Price: from £40,490 to £56,490.