Volkswagen ID.3 review: What it's like driving the 'electric people's car' This game-changing hatchback brings electric vehicles to the masses

Just before Christmas 2020, Volkswagen quietly ended production of the e-Golf (a pure electric version of its iconic people's car) in favour of the all-new ID.3. A total of 145,561 were built during its six years of production - a figure expected to be overtaken by ID.3 sales within a year.

With the UK ban on new petrol and diesel cars due in 2030, surely it's only a matter of time before Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles (EVs) deposes other familiar names in the range including the Polo, Tiguan and Passat?

The Volkswagen ID.3 is about the same size as a Golf

The ID.3 is about the same size as a Golf, but its futuristic styling means it looks like nothing else in the hatchback sector. It's the same story inside (which is almost as minimalist as the Tesla Model 3) where there's a floating 10-inch centre touchscreen and a small display ahead of the driver with a dinky twisty gear selector just behind the steering wheel.

VW's first purpose-built EV is initially available with a 58kWh battery pack, though 77kWh and 45kWh options will be added later. Depending on the battery, claimed ranges are between 260-340 miles. We tested the 58kWh version which is capable of a 0-62mph sprint in 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 99mph.

It can be charged at home overnight via a 7kW wallbox

More importantly, on paper, it has a useful range of 260 miles. The ID.3 can be charged at home overnight via a 7kW wallbox. If you can access a rapid 50kW charging station then it should be able to get to 80% in an hour, while an ultra rapid (100kW) charger should slash that time by 50%.

Like most EVs, it's a doddle to drive. Simply select D, press the accelerator and you're off. More spirited drivers will want to experiment with the drive modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport), but the reality is that the ID.3 is all about extracting maximum miles from a charge, so you're unlikely to want to drive it on the limit too often because it will use up your juice too quickly.

That's not to say that it can't be fun. An electric car means instant oomph and the ID.3 is no exception. Feeling quicker than it's claimed acceleration, it will win most traffic light grands prix and it's whisper quiet. There's loads of grip (though it's worth remembering that it's rear-wheel drive so booting it in slippery conditions isn't sensible), while the ride is on the stiff side, but still perfectly comfortable.

The ID.3 feels composed on the road and controlled in faster corners. It's also perfect for city driving, thanks to good all-round visibility, light steering and a remarkably tight turning circle of just 10.2 metres. You can also put the car in B mode, which increases the energy regeneration when you ease off the accelerator (thus charging the battery), and means you rarely need to touch the brake pedal.

The interior can be personalised with different colour schemes and ambient lighting

Inside there's plenty of space front and rear, with room for full-sized adults in the back. The boot has a decent 385-litre capacity (about the same as a conventional family hatchback). Interestingly, the rear seats are set slightly higher than the front ones for better visibility. More smart than plush, the interior is well laid out and there's scope for personalisation with different colour scheme options and ambient lighting.

Most functions on the infotainment system involve a swipe or tap

Sadly, virtually every function on the infotainment system (including climate control) involves a swipe or tap and there are few physical buttons. Some may prefer that, but it can take your eyes off the road. Naturally, the ID.3 is well equipped with all the latest goodies, plus safety and driver assistance systems, which helped it achieve a maximum five stars in Euro NCAP crash testing.

A special mention for one piece of tech. Keyless entry is now common, but the clever system on the ID.3 takes it a step further. As long as you have the key, you just walk up, open the car, belt up and go. And when you reach your destination, you slip it into P for Park and simply get out. The car then switches itself off automatically and locks up.

HELLO!'s verdict: The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 is a game-changer - a 100% electric family hatchback that ticks all the right boxes. Competitively priced, smooth, swift, comfortable and stylish with a decent range, it's also got serious badge appeal. Price: From £29,990 (including the Government Plug-in Car Grant).