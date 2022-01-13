Scream star Neve Campbell has shared the terrifying time a bear attacked her on a film set after she was asked to cover her hand in honey and run from the animal. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Neve left Kelly horrified as she told the story and admitted that she was pulled through the forest.

The attack happened on a film set when Neve was 17; she did not share the name of the film. "I was playing this role where she’s 'one with the animals' and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear," she said.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson left horrified as Scream star Neve Campbell details terrifying bear attack

"They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it. [After feeding it], they said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear."

She continued: "And I dipped my hand in honey and I ran to this rock, and I turned around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand. He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest."

Neve revealed that her mother was visiting the set and could be heard "screaming" while the "whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening".

The actress then shared that the bear wrangler started “throwing rocks” at the bear in order to distract it and she clambered away.

Kelly couldn't believe what she was hearing

Kelly was in shock and joked that "actors are so different from musicians," sharing that if she were asked to do what Neve experienced she would demand CGI or a stunt double, to which Neve replied that actors get asked to do "silly things".

The 48-year-old will next be seen on screen in Scream 5 alongside Courteney Cox.

The film, which is due to be released worldwide on January 14, is the fifth installment in the popular horror franchise and sees the former Friends star reprise her role as reporter Gale Weathers and David Arquette return as officer Dewey Riley.

