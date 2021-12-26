Chicago Fire's Alberto Rosende shares incredible news with fans We're so happy for him!

Chicago Fire star Alberto Rosende had an extra reason to celebrate this holiday season as the actor has announced his engagement to girlfriend Tessa Mossey!

Alberto, who plays Firefighter Blake Gallo in the NBC hit show, posted a gorgeous boomerang video clip of Tessa on his Instagram stories on Christmas Day, writing a simple caption: "Ladies and gentleman… My fiancée @Tessamossey."

The star, 28, then reposted a similar post from his wife-to-be, which showed Alberto showing off some moves in a video with her captioning it: "Aaaaand my fiancé," as well as reposted some congratulatory messages from friends on their happy news.

The couple are said to have been dating since 2018 after meeting on set of the show, Shadowhunters, in which Tessa played Heidi McKenzie and Alberto played Simon Lewis.

Prior to his romance with Tessa, Alberto was in a relationship with long-term girlfriend Amanda Colby Stewart – however, the pair parted ways in 2016.

Alberto shared this post on his Instagram to announce the news

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire fans were also celebrating good news over the holiday period as the firefighter series aired a very special Christmas episode.

Showrunner Derek Haas revealed the exciting news last month, explaining in a statement: "For the first time in years, as long as I can remember, we're doing a holiday episode," he said, promising that the episode will "make the Hallmark Channel jealous".

Since then, Chicago Fire has taken its usual mid-season break. The TV season runs from September until May, but most network shows usually take a break, starting around Thanksgiving in late November and ending around Super Bowl Sunday week in February.

In their most recent seasons, all three shows returned to screens two weeks into the new year, on Wednesday 13 January, so viewers actually didn't have to wait until February to catch up with their favourite firefighters, police officers and medics.

