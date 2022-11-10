HELLO!'s Inspiration Award winner brings festive comfort and cheer to cancer patients with sweet gesture Lorraine Lewis was one of HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2021 winners

Lorraine Lewis, HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness winner in 2021, is calling for companies and individuals to sponsor her surprise Christmas hampers so they can bring festive comfort and cheer to adult cancer patients.

For the sixth year in a row, her charity The Lewis Foundation – which provides free gifts and support packs to patients in 16 hospitals across the Midlands all year round – will be hand-delivering hampers as a surprise in the lead-up to Christmas.

The sponsored hampers will be gifted to people in their homes and on the wards, and will be packed full of festive treats and essential items from Waitrose.

With each hamper costing £40, The Lewis Foundation's co-founders Lorraine and Lee Lewis are asking for one-off donations or ongoing sponsorship by 25th November. There are also options for businesses and individuals to donate £5 for a festive gift bag.

Lorraine told HELLO!: "Our Christmas hamper campaign has only ever had one main objective - to bring a smile to adult cancer patients who are going through a difficult time.

The Lewis Foundation's co-founders Lorraine and Lee Lewis with their hampers

"The people that we deliver the Christmas hampers to are always really surprised and can get very emotional. A lot of patients say that they can't afford the luxuries lots of us take for granted at Christmas, so they are always very grateful and happy to receive the gifts."

She added: "They can never believe that the hampers are free, and that's all thanks to the support from the wonderful business community."

The pair spreading their festive cheer

Each hamper contains items such as Christmas puddings, mince pies and Prosecco, and costs £40.

The Lewis Foundation covers 15 hospitals in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire.

For more information about The Lewis Foundation, or to donate to the Christmas hamper campaign/volunteer, visit thelewisfoundation.co.uk/christmas2022

