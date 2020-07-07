Student raises money to buy multicultural crayons for US schools What an amazing thing to do!

Paving the way for greater diversity, elementary student Madison Wilson is raising money to donate Crayola's 'Colours of the World' boxes to local schools, so that all students of all skin colours can draw themselves accurately. A welcome addition to classrooms, Crayola's newly launched pack contains 24 specially formulated colours representing people of the world, such as Deepest Almond, Medium Golden, and Light Rose. Formulated to "better represent the growing diversity worldwide," children will be able to create more realistic artworks that feel more personal to them.

Madison is raising money to donate Crayola's 'Colours of the World' boxes to local schools

Taking her cause one step further, Madison has also set up a GoFundMe account with the aim of purchasing multicultural books from local book stores and donating them to schools. She writes:

"Hi, I'm Madison! I want to be a Paleontologist and Equestrian when I grow up.

I'm raising money to donate multi-cultural crayons and books with diversity to my school. Sometimes, there are only books with peach kids, and there should be books with brown kids like me too.

I love to read, and one of my favorite books is 'The Big Bed'. It's really funny! My goal is to donate 1000 crayon boxes and 500 books with all sorts of main characters. Will you please help me? I have to raise the money by July 15, 2020."

The boxes contain 24 specially formulated colours representing people of the world

In a recent update, Madison's mum wrote:

"Madison sends a big THANK YOU to you all for supporting her fundraiser. The first round of teachers have already placed their orders, and the next two schools will be ready to go in the upcoming weeks. So far, Madison has raised enough to donate to 3 schools! She feels so LOVED and supported by her community. THANK YOU! Please continue to share. We appreciate you."

Since launching her GoFundMe page, Madison has received several donations from supporters across the globe. "You are such an inspiring and kind person! Thank you for doing this," wrote one. "Way to go Madi, no child should have to take on this responsibility but it's amazing that you did. Sending love from the UK," added another.

