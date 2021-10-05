HELLO! launches empowering new campaign for women going through menopause at work Let's talk about the menopause

HELLO! is very pleased to announce our latest campaign in collaboration with Wellbeing of Women - Menopause Workplace Pledge.

The menopause is still very much a taboo - something that is rarely spoken about amongst friends, let alone in the workplace. Common menopause symptoms are often not taken seriously, and can be ignored completely in professional circles.

WATCH: Celebrity women being honest about the menopause

Our key objective is to encourage women going through the menopause to know that they can - and should - be fully supported in the workplace.

This is a serious problem for all working women. An estimated 900,000 women have quit their jobs in the UK due to symptoms related to the menopause, and 25% of women going through the menopause have considered leaving work because of their experiences.

Together, HELLO! and Wellbeing of Women are calling on employers to support their staff going through the menopause by signing up to our 'Menopause Workplace Pledge'.

"I am thrilled that HELLO! is teaming up with Wellbeing of Women to take a stand and put the menopause into the mainstream, to improve workplace conditions for women," explains HELLO! magazine's editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon.

"It's quite shocking really, that there are not already policies in place to protect a time of life that ALL women will go through.

"I hope that our audience will get behind this important campaign and together we can make a real difference - not just for women, but for our partners and future generations too. I would love you to get involved and share your experiences via our social media channels."

When workplaces do not support women, symptoms such as hot flushes, irregular and heavy bleeding, fatigue and poor memory, can lead to loss of confidence, decreased productivity, time off work, and less satisfaction with their job.

By signing up to the Menopause Workplace Pledge, employers will commit to recognising that the menopause is a workplace issue, and to taking positive action, so that affected women and employees can be fully supported.

HELLO! and Wellbeing of Women are calling on more employers to take positive action to make sure women going through the menopause are fully supported. The first step is to sign up to our Menopause Workplace Pledge.

In signing up to this pledge:

1. We recognise that the menopause is a workplace issue and women may need support

2. We will talk openly, positively and respectfully about the menopause

3. We commit to actively support our employees affected by the menopause

