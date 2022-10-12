John Frieda launches amazing campaign to support London's homeless

John Frieda and Crisis believe that all of us should be treated with dignity and have the opportunity to fulfil our potential. However, people experiencing homelessness are often denied these basic needs.

MORE: Charlotte Tilbury x The Prince's Trust's life-changing project

To try and change this, the two organisations are working together to ensure that people facing homelessness have access to the support that they need to build their confidence and help unlock their potential.

John Frieda is supporting Crisis by providing haircuts and styling for its members, throughout the year and as part of the charity's Crisis at Christmas service.

LISTEN: 12 of the wittiest and most inspiring feminist podcasts you need to listen to right now

MORE: The best breathing exercises to ease anxiety

Not only that, but from 3-23 October, for every John Frieda product purchased on Boots.com a donation will be made to support Crisis' vital work in helping to end homelessness.

As part of the ongoing partnership, John Frieda provided haircuts and styling services to Crisis members at their Skylight Centre in Shoreditch, London - working with fashion photographer Leonie Blue to create a series of striking portraits that capture the unique personalities and joy of each individual.

Of the amazing partnership, Crisis Chief Executive Matt Downie said: "People experiencing homelessness often tell us how it strips them of their dignity and damages their self-confidence.

"Simple things, like having a haircut, can make a difference. It was great to see how much our members enjoyed the haircuts and styling John Frieda provided.

"You could really see how people came out of their shells when they were in the stylist's chair, and several of our members said their new hairstyles made them feel immediately more confident."

Crisis is the national charity for people experiencing homelessness in Great Britain. The charity help people directly out of homelessness, and campaign for the social changes needed to solve it altogether.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.