President Jimmy Carter is in his 'final chapter' says grandson Josh Carter

President Jimmy Carter's grandson has admitted "it's clear we're in the final chapter" of life for the former leader of the free world.

"My grandparents have always been the entertainers," Josh Carter has revealed, adding: "But now we're kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it's just a different era."

Carter, who was President between 1977 and 1981, is now 98 and receiving round-the-clock hospice care.

"There's always somebody at the house," Josh told People magazine, sharing that the only visitors have been family and caregivers. But, as Josh puts it, "he’s still fully Jimmy Carter".

"He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99-years-old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love."

It was announced in February that Carter was going to begin receiving hospice care after ending medical treatment. The Carter Center shared the news in an announcement confirming the move was coming after "a series of short hospital stays".

"Former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement said.

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team," it continued. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

A longtime advocate for world peace and human rights, Carter was inaugurated as President of the United States in 1977 after defeating the incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford, who had stepped in for former President Richard Nixon following the Watergate scandal.

He only sat in the White House for one term, but he became a hugely popular and lauded politician in the years after the presidency thanks to his ongoing work with humanitarian efforts through The Carter Center, a nongovernmental organization that helps to improve lives by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy and preventing diseases.

In 2002 Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in co-founding the Center.

In 2015, Carter revealed the news that he had been diagnosed with cancer that had metastasized. Later that year he disclosed that melanoma had been found in his brain and liver, and that he had begun immunotherapy drug treatment and radiation therapy.

Throughout 2019 the politician suffered from a series of falls, and was later hospitalized for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding connected to his falls.

