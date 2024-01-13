Jacinda Ardern, 43, marries her partner of 10 years Clarke Gayford, 47 in private New Zealand ceremony

Jacinda Ardern married her long-term partner Clarke Gayford in a private ceremony in New Zealand on Saturday.

New Zealand's former first couple tied the knot in a Hawkes Bay vineyard wedding surrounded by their close friends and family members.

© FELICITY JEAN PHOTOGRAPHY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The former first couple tied the knot in a Hawkes Bay vineyard in New Zealand

Jacinda, 43, looked ethereal in a floor-length white dress by fashion designer Juliette Hogan, which featured a draped halterneck and a fitted waist, which she teamed with a floor-length veil. The former prime minister wore her hair in an elegant updo, accessorising with a pair of sparkling silver drop earrings.

Television presenter Clarke, 47, who proposed to Jacinda in 2019, looked smart in a black tuxedo and a tie, with a white pocket flower to match his new wife's bouquet.

© FELICITY JEAN PHOTOGRAPHY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The couple were engaged for five years before they tied the knot

The couple were engaged for five years after they had to postpone their wedding in early 2022 due to Covid restrictions that were put in place while Jacinda was in government. The mother-of-one spoke to reporters that year, stating: "My wedding won’t be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic."

Jacinda held the role of New Zealand Prime Minister from 2017 until January 2023, when she unexpectedly resigned from the role, citing exhaustion.

© Getty Jacinda and the Prince of Wales first met publicly in 2019

Following her resignation, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a personal message thanking the political leader for her service.

Tweeting the message on their shared joint Twitter account, Prince William and Princess Kate wrote: "Thank you @jacindaardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death. Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C."

The royals first met Jacinda for the first time publicly in April 2019 when he paid his respects to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings during his solo trip to New Zealand.