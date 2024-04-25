Billionaire couple's missing teen Mint Butterfield, 16 – all we know about their family, jaw-dropping net worth, and complicated dynamic

It was revealed earlier this week that Mint Butterfield, the 16-year-old child of parents Stewart Butterfield and Caterina Fake, was reported as missing.

The teenager's mom filed a missing person's report on Monday with officials in San Francisco and is believed to be in one of the city's more notoriously dangerous neighborhoods.

Below, here's what we know about their parents, their jaw-dropping net worths, how they rose to fame, and their more complicated family dynamic…

Who are Mint Butterfield's parents?

Mint's father, 51-year-old Stewart Butterfield, is a Canadian billionaire businessman who is best known as the co-founder of the team messaging app Slack, used by corporate spaces and organizations worldwide.

Slack originated as a communication tool used by his company Tiny Speck and was launched in August 2013. After being made public in February 2014, its use quickly grew by about 5-10 percent weekly.

It eventually became a million-dollar and then a billion-dollar company, being capitalized at a value of over $20 billion when it was sold to Salesforce in December 2020 for a whopping $27.7 billion. Stewart departed as Slack's CEO in December 2022, and left Salesforce in January 2023.

Mint's mother, 54-year-old Caterina Fake, is an American entrepreneur best known for founding Flickr and Hunch, and becoming one of Silicon Valley's most prominent angel investors.

She co-founded photo-sharing site Flickr in 2004 with Stewart, after they'd founded Ludicorp together in 2002, which quickly became a hit during the early heyday of the internet.

Flickr was acquired by Yahoo in 2005 for $30 million, following which she co-founded product recommendation service Hunch in 2007, which was then acquired by eBay in 2011 for $80 million. She has also been on the board of directors for Creative Commons and was the chairwoman of Etsy for eight years.

What are their Stewart Butterfield and Caterina Fake's net worths?

As the co-founder and CEO of one of the world's most prolific team communication services, Stewart's net worth skyrocketed when Slack was acquired by Salesforce. Forbes currently lists his value at a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion.

While Caterina hasn't reached the same heights, her net valuation is absolutely nothing to sneeze at, with celebritynetworth.com noting her current net worth as $25 million.

Are their parents still together?

Stewart and Caterina tied the knot in 2001, a year before they co-founded Ludicorp, but announced their split in 2007, the same year Mint was born.

They're each in separate relationships now, with Caterina dating Jaiku co-founder Jyri Engeström since 2015, and Stewart engaged to Away luggage co-founder Jen Rubio since 2019. Mint is said to split her time between her parents.

What happened to Mint Butterfield?

The San Francisco Standard reported that Mint was last seen around 10 PM in the Bolinas neighborhood on Sunday, before being filed as missing the following morning.

Marin County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn shared with The Standard that Mint had a history of substance abuse and was possibly spotted in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, which they have been known to frequent.

