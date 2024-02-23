We're all set for the new '24' number plates - here are 13 brand new cars to celebrate

More new cars are sold in March and September than any other month of the year in the UK as motorists race to drive vehicles with the latest registration number plate.

What is the new reg plate for 2024?

From 1st March 2024, new vehicles registered will have a '24 plate' (for example, AB24 CDE). And from 1st September 2024, registrations switch again (to 74 plates), followed by 25 plates from 1st March 2025.

The two 'age identifier' numbers that change refer to the year and six-month period in which the vehicle was first registered (either March to August or September to February).

If you're looking to buy or lease some smart 24-registration wheels, here are some of key cars launching over the next six months...

Ford's second al-electric car - the Explorer SUV

Ford Explorer

Ford has been a bit late to the EV party, with the Mustang Mach-E as its sole 100% electric car. All that will change with the launch of the futuristic Ford Explorer SUV. Slightly shorter than a Ford Kuga, it will be available with two sizes of battery, giving a range of up to 335 miles, while a 10-80% charge will take around 25 minutes. Later in 2024, a pure electric version of the best-selling Ford Puma will be launched too.

Lexus LBX compact crossover

Lexus LBX

A Lexus for less than £30,000? Yes, the stylish new LBX compact SUV is just that. It's a self-charging, or full, hybrid (so there's no need to plug it in) and it delivers the kind of plush interior and top build quality we've come to expect from the premium brand. Its efficient 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with an electric motor, offering up to 65.7mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 105g/km.

New for 2024: MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman

MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman

It's a massive year for MINI with the arrival of the next-generation Cooper hatchback and Countryman crossover. Starting at £23,135, the Cooper is a modern take on the iconic shape and is available with two sizes of petrol engine, or as an EV (marketed as the Cooper Electric) with a range of up to 249 miles. Priced from £29,290, the new Countryman is taller and longer than the outgoing model and will be offered with both petrol power and as a 100% electric vehicle for the first time (with a range of up to 287 miles).

© Polestar Polestar 3 and Polestar 4

Polestar 3 and Polestar 4

Plush EV manufacturer Polestar is also set for a busy 2024. The popular Polestar 2 will be joined by the Swedish premium brand’s first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, which will compete with the likes of the Tesla Model Y. Starting at £79,900, it will be able to travel up to 379 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, the even sleeker Polestar 4 SUV-coupe (pictured right) will have the same range, and it will be the first car without a rear window to make its way on to UK roads. Instead, it's fitted with a high-definition screen that shows a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera. At £59,990, Polestar 4 is slightly more affordable than its sibling.

The Tiguan SUV - VW's most popular model

Volkswagen Tiguan

This year marks the debut of the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan - the brand's best-selling car globally. The engine line-up for the popular family SUV will include petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options and its formidable rivals include the Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. Priced from £34,060, it's larger, more comfortable, better quality and spacious, including a big 648-litre boot (33 litres larger than the outgoing model).

Renault Scenic E-Tech: spacious family crossover

Renault Scenic E-Tech

Priced from £40,995 and with up to 379 miles of range, Renault's stylish new EV family crossover will fight it out with the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4. Offered with an 87kWh battery and front-mounted electric motor, producing 217bhp, it can be charged up from 0-80% in 37 minutes. The Scenic E-Tech is spacious with a generous 545-litre luggage capacity and loads of storage spaces, while a huge glass roof floods the cabin with light (it can also be toned down if preferred via a roof control).

Dacia Spring - Europe's most affordable EV

Dacia Spring

Europe’s most affordable electric car is coming to the UK. The five-door supermini is already a common sight in France, where it retails for less than £20,000. Under the lightweight EV's skin is a small electric motor and dinky 26.8kWh battery, which should deliver a range of up to 137 miles. Perfect for urban driving. Citroen will also join the battle at the budget end of the EV market with the e-C3. It's likely to cost a little more, but will have a range closer to 200 miles.

MG Cyberster electric sports car

MG Cyberster

MG already has an EV winner on its hands with the great-value MG4 EV hatchback. This year the brand (now Chinese-owned) will head back to its spiritual roots with the stunning Cyberster drop-top sports car. Claimed to be the world’s first "affordable" EV roadster, it's about the size of a BMW Z4 and features wow factor scissor doors. Expected to cost around £50,000, the Cyberster could have a 0-60mph time below three seconds.

Volvo EX30

Starting at £33,795, Volvo's smallest ever SUV is electric only and already creating a buzz. Available with two sizes of battery and with a range of up to 296 miles, the fastest version will be capable of a 0-62mph dah of just 3.6 seconds. Capable of being charged from 10-80% in just 26 minutes, it's set to offer the kind of quality package we've come to expect from the Swedish premium brand. And as that isn't enough a top-of-the-range EX90 will also join the Volvo range. Priced from £96,255, it's a huge seven-seater SUV with a range of up to 363 miles.

Sleek new BMW X2 family crossover

BMW X2

Longer than before and now featuring a sporty coupe-like silhouette, the next generation BMW X2 family SUV starts at £39,365. The petrol versions will be powered by 1.5 and 2.0-litre engines, while the all-electric iX2 has a range of up to 297 miles and can be charged from 10-80% capacity in 29 minutes. The spacious interior features a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.7-inch central infotainment touchscreen housed behind a single piece of glass that curves towards the driver.

Fancy a bigger Fiat 500e? Try the all-electric 600e for size

Fiat 600e

Meet the cute Fiat 500e's new big brother. The 600e is also 100% electric, and all the retro-styling cues are there too, but it will compete in the highly competitive compact SUV sector with the likes of the Jeep Avenger, Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV and Smart #1. Priced from £29,995, it has a claimed range of up to 254 miles, while a 20-80% charge takes less than 30 minutes via a 100kW connection.

Other brand new cars worth watching out for in 2024 include the Volkswagen ID.7, Cupra Tavascan, Renault 5 E-Tech, KGM Torres and Kia EV3, plus next-generation versions of the Fiat Panda, Toyota Land Cruiser, Dacia Duster, Peugeot 3008, Suzuki Swift, Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Prius.