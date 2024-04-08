Jonathan Majors' sentencing revealed following guilty charge, assault trial

After a jury found Jonathan Majors guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment in December following a March altercation with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari, his sentencing has been revealed.

The beleaguered Marvel actor – who was already dropped from his role as Kang the Conqueror – was sentenced Tuesday morning to 52 weeks of domestic violence programming, avoid jail time entirely.

Following the guilty charge in December, he initially faced up to one year in prison over the two counts; he had also been acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

TRAILER: Jonathan Majors stars in Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania

The two counts Majors, 34, was found guilty of are misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree; he was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury, and of misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Jabbari – who was in a relationship with Majors for over a year and a half before their March public altercation in New York City – testified during the three-day trial, and accused her ex-boyfriend of often turning to "rage and aggression" in their time together.

Though Majors did not testify during the trial, during a subsequent interview with ABC News, he said hearing the verdict made him feel "shocked and afraid."

© Getty Majors has been supported by current girlfriend Meagan Good through his legal woes

He said: "I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence?' How is that possible?"

During the trial, Jabbari explained their fight started after a night out, when the two were in a car headed back to their shared apartment, and she saw a slew of flirty text messages from another woman on Majors' phone.

© Getty The former couple in September 2022

The British actress, 30, said he physically assaulted her after she tried to grab his phone from his hands.

The following day, Majors returned to their penthouse and called 911 after finding Grace unconscious – per audio of the call obtained by People – and he was subsequently arrested, while Grace was taken to the hospital and treated for a hairline fracture on a bone in her middle finger, and a cut to her ear.

A major turning point in the trial came when Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway shared text messages between the former couple from September 2022 that hinted at a previous physical altercation, and showed Majors urging Jabbari to not go to the hospital over an injury to her head out of fears "it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.