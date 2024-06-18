Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in the Hamptons — report

Justin Timberlake has been arrested after a drunk driving incident in the Hamptons.

The "Suit & Tie" singer, 43, was arrested Monday night for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, per ABC News.

He is reportedly due in court on Tuesday, June 25. The father-of-two is currently on tour and has two scheduled shows in Chicago this weekend, and another two in New York City the week of his court hearing.

As part of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Justin, who released his new album Everything I Thought It Was in March, has concerts in Chicago on June 21 and 22, followed by a concert in New York City on the day of his reported court date, Tuesday, June 25, plus another on June 26, before heading out to Boston and later Maryland and Pennsylvania.

One day before his DWI arrest, Justin celebrated Father's Day with his wife Jessica Biel, with whom he shares sons Silas, nine, and Phineas, three.

The 7th Heaven alum took to Instagram to pay tribute to him on the special day, sharing candid photos of their rarely-seen sons in addition to a loved-up selfie of the two of them.

© Getty Justin and Jessica have been married since 2012

"You're so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK," she wrote in her caption.

"The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun," she continued, adding: "And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU."

© Instagram The couple shares two sons

Justin and Jessica met back in 2007 while out at a party, and started dating shortly afterwards.

© Getty His current tour was intended as a comeback

Though they briefly broke up in March of 2011, by December of that year, they were engaged, after Justin proposed during a vacation in Montana, where they owned property at the time.

They tied the knot in Fasano, Italy on October 19, 2012, and welcomed their first son Silas in April 2015 followed by his younger brother Phineas in the summer of 2020.