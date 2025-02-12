The best celebrity car endorsements that will go down in history

Celebrity endorsements can work wonders for car brands, creating awareness for new models and ultimately generating sales. Ideally actors, musicians and sports stars should embody the image and values of the car company, and if all goes well, the relationship will pay for itself many times over as orders for new cars stack up.

Whether it's a one-off flashy commercial or a full-on brand ambassador role, celebrity endorsements have been a powerful marketing tool for decades - from Victoria and David Beckham to Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue.

Here are just some of the famous people who've worked with the biggest car brands over the last 25 years...

David Beckham - Maserati

David Beckham poses alongside his Maserati MC20 Notte

Sporting icon David Beckham became a global brand ambassador for Maserati in 2021. He described Maserati as an "iconic Italian brand" which shared his "appreciation for the very best innovation and design". In 2023 the former England captain designed a bespoke collection of cars for the luxury car maker called Fuoriserie DB Essentials.

Victoria Beckham - Land Rover

© Dave M. Benett Victoria Beckham launches her Range Rover Evoque Special Edition in Beijing, 2012

Style and cars run in the Beckham family. Way back in 2010, Gerry McGovern - the then Land Rover and Range Rover Design Director - appointed Victoria as his new Creative Design Executive. The ex-Spice Girl collaborated on projects, starting with a special edition Range Rover Evoque.

will.i.am - Mercedes-AMG

© Mercedes-AMG will.i.am is a brand ambassador for Mercedes-AMG

Musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am became a brand ambassador for AMG (the performance division of Mercedes) in 2024. At the time he said: "As a car-enthusiast, car-lover, collector and a builder of custom cars, this is an honour like no other." The Black Eyed Peas frontman has already collaborated on MBUX Sound Drive, which delivers a ground-breaking in-car interactive music experience.

Matt Smith - Audi

© Audi The Crown actor Matt Smith is a big Audi fan

Actor and Audi ambassador Matt Smith discussed his passion for motoring in the eighth and last episode of the acclaimed podcast series, Audi - Behind the Rings in 2021. Emmy nominated for his role Prince Philip in The Crown, Smith talked about falling in love with his Audi RS6, a vehicle he fondly refers to as 'The Beast'.

Maria Sharapova - Porsche

© Porsche Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova poses with a Porsche Boxster Spyder in 2015

Former world tennis No 1 Maria Sharapova became a brand ambassador for Porsche in 2014. She was already a fan. Her prize for winning the 2012 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix was a 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, then she was given the keys to a 911 4S Carrera Cabriolet after triumphing at the 2013 tournament.

Emma Raducanu - Porsche

© Porsche British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has been a Porsche fan since she was a girl

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu followed in the footsteps of Maria Sharapova when she was announced as a brand ambassador for Porsche in 2022. “Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age. One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go ‘wow’ and I’d dream about one day sitting in my own."

David Gandy - Jaguar

© Nick Dimbleby David Gandy pictured at the launch of the Jaguar I-Pace concept in 2018

British male supermodel David Gandy is a well-known petrolhead. As a Jaguar ambassador, he added glitz to many launch events, including the unveiling of the iconic British brand's first all-electric car - the I-Pace concept - at the 2016 LA Auto Show.

Sydney Sweeney - Ford

© Ford Off-roading with Sydney Sweeney in a Ford Bronco 4x4

Rising Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney likes to get her hands dirty under cars. In particular, the 27-year-old is a Ford fan. Not only does she own a classic 1969 Ford Bronco, she’s also restoring a 1965 Ford Mustang. The two-time Emmy nominee documents the Bronco’s restoration journey on her TikTok channel, Syd’s Garage. In 2023, the Euphoria actress joined the Ford Motor Company in Moab, Utah, for a Bronco Off-Roadeo experience.

Kylie Minogue - Ford

© Ford Kylie Minogue helped to launch the Ford StreetKa in 2002

Way back in 2002, Ford teamed up with Kylie to launch its latest model, the StreetKa. Ford also sponsored the former Neighbours star's 39-date European 'Fever' tour. Ford's then marketing director said StreetKa and Kylie had a lot in common because they were both "small, beautiful and stylish”.

Bear Grylls - Land Rover

© Land Rover Above and beyond: Bear Grylls and Land Rover are the perfect fit

Sometimes a celebrity and a car brand make the perfect partnership. British adventurer Bear Grylls was announced as a long-term global ambassador for Land Rover in 2014. Grylls explained that he'd used Land Rover vehicles throughout his life - during his military career, on countless expeditions and then while filming, from deserts and jungles to the highest mountains.

Margot Robbie - Nissan

© Nissan Margot Robbie with a Nissan BladeGlider concept EV - Monaco, 2017

Barbie star Margot Robbie was announced as the new face of Nissan electric cars in 2017. She made her debut for the Japanese brand racing an all-electric BladeGlider concept around the closed streets of Monaco. The Australian put the futuristic three-seater through its paces before finishing her thrilling drive in Casino Square.

Jude Law - Lexus

© Lexus Jude Law helped Lexus launch its RX luxury SUV in 2015

Hollywood actor Jude Law helped Lexus launch its RX luxury SUV in 2016. The Briton starred in 'The Life RX’ immersive theatre experience - and a glamorous TV commercial, shot in Italy and France. Commenting on the campaign, the BAFTA award-winner admitted: "I love driving and the escapism that comes with it."