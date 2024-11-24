Celebrity car collectors: Peek inside the garages of Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and more

If you're a celebrity with a multi-million pound fortune, you've got to spend your money on something. Along with the luxury lifestyle and lavish properties, a collection of cars for every occasion often follows.

Many stars have a stellar car history, buying and selling along the way, while some carefully curate a collection over the years. From Beyoncé and Jay Z to Rod Stewart and Lady Gaga, we've chosen some of the best celebrity car garages - a mixture of brand-new, out-of-the wrapper models, cool classics, and one-of-a-kinds.

Sydney Sweeney

© Ford Motor Company Sydney Sweeney joined Ford for a Bronco Off-Roadeo experience in deepest Utah

With star turns in Euphoria, The White Lotus and Anyone but You, actress Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood’s rising young stars, but did you know that she’s also a proper petrolhead?

In particular, the 27-year-old is a Ford fan. Not only does she own a classic 1969 Ford Bronco, she’s also restoring a 1965 Ford Mustang.

The two-time Emmy nominee documents the Bronco’s restoration journey on her TikTok channel, Syd’s Garage, where she shows she’s not afraid of getting her hands dirty.

Cristiano Ronaldo

© Instagram Ronaldo loves his Bugatti Veyron

There's no doubt that Portuguese football superstar Ronaldo has always had a passion for cars. Over the years, he's owned some of the most iconic wheels ever from brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, Bentley, McLaren and Mercedes-Benz.

For instance, the 39-year-old is just one of 10 people in the world to own a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci hyper sports car, worth around £8 million. Ronaldo is pictured above with his Bugatti Veyron.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

© Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beyoncé and Jay-Z are said to be the owners of an ultra-exclusive Rolls-Royce Boat Tail like this

Golden couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been crazy in love for more than two decades. They also share an automotive passion and have been photographed in and linked with some of the most desirable cars ever.

Rolls-Royce never reveals the identities of its buyers, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z are rumoured to be the owners of one of only three custom-built 'Boat Tail' models. Priced at around £22 million, the nautically themed tourer is one of the most expensive new cars in history.

The music stars are also linked with everything from a Maybach Exelero to a Ferrari F430 Spider, Pagani Zonda F, Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, Mercedes Benz McLaren SLR and a 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.

Katy Perry

© Instagram Katy Perry posing with her Tesla Cybertruck in April 2024

Singer Katy Perry has a top car history which includes everything from an Audi A5 to a Maserati GranCabrio, Tesla Model S, classic Mercedes Benz 220 Ponton Convertible and Ferrari California T.

But it was a post on X (formerly Twitter) of her posing beside a Tesla Cybertruck in April 2024 that attracted more than 42 million views.

It simply said "thx for the delivery" and Elon Musk was tagged in, alongside #idol. Whether it was a gift or not, it was great publicity for the controversial, all-electric pick-up truck.

Sir Rod Stewart

© Instagram Sir Rod Stewart has a fleet of Italian supercars

Rock legend Rod Stewart recently posted a picture of himself alongside his current stable of Italian supercars.

The 79-year-old revealed that he may soon have to part ways with some of his collection due to potholes on the roads near his Essex mansion.

Since the late 1960s, the 'Maggie May' singer has had an impeccable car history, featuring a Lamborghini Miura, Lamborghini Countach, Ferrari F50, Porsche 911 Turbo Carrera, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ferrari Enzo, Lamborghini Diablo and a Ferrari 458 Spider.

Kim Kardashian

© Instagram Kim Kardashian's Lamborghini Urus has been wrapped in a furry SKIMS fabric

Realty TV star Kim Kardashian has a car collection which is said to include Rolls-Royces, a Ferrari F430 and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

But it's this eye-catching Lamborghini Urus, the Italian luxury car maker's first SUV, that stands out a mile.

The entire car has been enveloped in white furry fabric akin to that used by her own SKIMS clothing brand.

Lady Gaga

© Instagram Lady Gaga has an electic car collection

Singer, songwriter and actor Lady Gaga has an eclectic car history which includes a 1965 Lincoln Continental convertible, a Ford Mustang and Bronco from 1967, a Chevy Nova SS (1969), a Chevrolet El Camino (1970), a Mercedes W123 300D (1983) and a Rolls-Royce Corniche III (1990).

The 38-year-old House of Gucci star, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, isn't just into classics. A Porsche Boxster, Audi R8 and a Lamborghini Huracán are said to be among her other more modern rides.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Arnold Schwarzenegger and his daughter Katherine in a Hummer

The Terminator star's vehicle collection is said to include a Porsche 997 Turbo Cabriolet, two Bentley Continentals, an Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster.

He even owns a 1951 M-47 Patton tank - the exact one he drove during his national service in the Austrian army in 1965.

But the 77-year-old will always be associated with the Hummer brand. Originally made for the military, he was often pictured driving around in one of these huge 4x4s. However, they weren't exactly eco-friendly, so the movie star went to Austrian specialist Kreisel to have his Humvee converted into a 100% electric vehicle.

Emma Raducanu

© Porsche Emma Raducanu poses with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS

British tennis superstar and Porsche brand ambassador Emma Raducanu hit the headlines in October 2024 when it was reported that the luxury car manufacturer has taken back a "freebie" Carrera GTS Cabriolet she'd been driving.

This sparked fears that the relationship was over, but she's still very much in the fold and was spotted driving another Porsche soon after.

"Porsche is a brand that fascinated me as a kid," she says. "One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go wow and be like dreaming of one day sitting in my own."

The 22-year-old, who hasn't won a grand slam since her 2021 US Open victory, has struggled with injuries recently.

Justin Bieber

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Justin and Hailey Bieber papped in their Tesla Cybertruck in Los Angeles

Justin and Hailey Bieber's newborn son, Jack Blues, may be the apple of their eye, but that hadn't stopped the couple from investing in the must-have celebrity car of 2024 - Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck.

Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, tennis ace Serena Williams, film director Spike Lee and Lady Gaga are said to be just some of the fans of the divisively-styled vehicle.

Elon Musk isn't complaining about the star-studded attention from the Biebers. He wrote on X: "They clearly have great taste!'"

Jaden Smith

© Instagram Jaden Smith was one of the first owners of a Tesla Model X back in 2016

American rapper and actor Jaden Smith was one of the first owners of a Tesla Model X back in 2016.

These days, the all-electric SUV with signature falcon wing doors may not be the coolest car in California, but the Karate Kid star's multi-coloured model is certainly unique.

In a 2019 interview, the 26-year-old son of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, made no secret of his admiration for Tesla supremo Elon Musk.

He said: "I invent new songs, I invent new ways to make music. But I'm not a musician. I'm an inventor. And Elon Musk is my idol and I'm not gonna stop until I'm like Elon Musk."