12 ways to extend the life of your car and avoid costly repairs

The average UK car age is now 9.4 years, according to recent analysis - that's a rise of 42% over the past 20 years. Breakdown rescue service Green Flag puts this down to an improvement in the quality of vehicles, with cars lasting longer and drivers experiencing fewer reliability issues.

However, it's also essential that cars are cared for properly because a well-maintained car will not only have a longer life, but it's also likely to be safer, more reliable, more environmentally-friendly and more efficient.

Car maintenance comes in various forms, and some of the jobs are so simple, you can do them yourself.

If you're planning to hold onto your car for longer, maybe because of the rising cost of living, try following our tips.

1. Regular servicing

Stick to your car's service schedule (usually a full service once a year) to keep it running efficiently and to cut the chances of breakdowns and costly repairs. It's also worth remembering that a service book full of stamps will add value to your car when you come to sell it, and make it more attractive to prospective buyers.

2. Check your tyres

Make sure your car's tyres are correctly inflated. Recommended tyre pressures are usually found on a sticker inside the driver’s door or in your owner’s manual. Tyres that are under or overinflated are more likely to wear quicker and unevenly. Handling may also be adversely affected. Incorrect tyre pressures also put you at a greater risk of a blowout, which is particularly dangerous at high speeds.

Also regularly check there's enough tread depth on your tyres (the legal minimum is 1.6mm.) and inspect them for damage (nails or screws embedded in the tread, or a cut or bulge on the outer wall).

3. Driving style

One of the secrets of car reliability and higher fuel economy is a smooth style behind the wheel. Put less stress on your car by avoiding harsh acceleration, braking and steering, plus stick to the speed limits, focus on the road ahead, anticipate other road users and pay attention to your surroundings.

4. Battery care

Car battery failure is one of the biggest causes of breakdowns. Whether it's flat or faulty, there are warning signs. For instance, your car may struggle to start. No battery will last forever, but if you’re going to leave your car standing for a while, hook up your battery to a trickle charger to keep the battery healthy, if possible.

Also, try to give your car a longer run now and again to keep the battery fully charged. And most importantly of all, don't accidentally leave interior or exterior lights on.

5. Keep it clean

Washing your car regularly can help prevent damage from dirt, salt, bird droppings, and other grime. It also helps to maintain your car’s resale value. Car washes and jet washers at service stations are great if you're short of time, but there really is no substitute for a thorough hand wash, followed by a polish for added protection against the elements.

6. Top up fluids

Check your engine oil, engine coolant and screenwash levels regularly (when parked on level ground) - especially before long journeys. Oil keeps your engine running smoothly and helps with the cooling process. Check the oil level using the dipstick and top-up if necessary.

Engine coolant keeps your engine from overheating in hot weather and freezing up in sub-zero temperatures. To check the coolant level, make sure that your engine is cool, open the bonnet, find the coolant reservoir, check the level and top up if necessary. To check the screenwash, find the screenwash bottle or reservoir, check the level and top up.

7. Warning signs

Whether you hear an unusual noise, see a warning light on the dashboard or feel something strange with the steering or handling - don't ignore it. Catching a problem early will save you money in the long term, and may even avoid a breakdown or an accident.

8. Cover up

If possible, keep your car under cover to protect it from the elements like rain, sun, snow, dust, tree sap and bird droppings. If you don't have access to a garage or car port, a simple car cover will help to preserve your pride and joy's paint, overall condition and resale value.

9. Tackle rust

Rust is the silent enemy of any vehicle, slowly eating away at the metal. Modern cars are far more rust-resistant, but it's still essential to keep your car clean - especially during the winter months.

Salt used to treat ice and snow on roads erodes paint and protective coatings, exposing metal to moisture and oxygen, while rust expands and contracts with extreme temperature changes. If you get a stone chip, dent or scratch and bare metal is exposed, touch it up immediately or get it repaired before rust sets in. Also, consider having your car undersealed.

10. Use features

Sometimes it's a case of "use it or lose it" with cars. Features like air conditioning, electric windows and retractable hoods on convertibles can malfunction over time if they’re not used regularly.

Air conditioning is especially susceptible and should be tested, even in the winter. If left unused for weeks or months on end, your air con could seize up and its circulation system might become faulty. The refrigerant (coolant) can also deteriorate over time, so may need topping up periodically (this is called recharging) at a garage.

11. Smart charging

If you run an electric car, it's most efficient working in the battery charge range of 20-80%. In other words, it's best not to let the charge drop below 20% and to avoid charging it beyond 80%.

Going beyond those limits can increase the rate at which the battery deteriorates over time.

12. Don't overcharge

And finally, another EV charging tip. There’s no need to fully charge your electric car (even if it’s just up to 80%) every night if you don’t need the range the following day because this will increase the number of charging cycles that your car's battery pack goes through, ultimately decreasing its lifespan.

Charging too often can cause chemical changes inside the battery itself, which can negatively affect how efficiently it can store energy.