Driving while drowsy? How to beat road fatigue and stay safe

Did you know that driver fatigue is believed to be a contributory factor in up to 20% of road accidents, and up to a quarter of fatal and serious crashes?

Most sleep-related accidents happen on motorways and dual-carriageways, probably because of the monotonous road environment and lack of driver stimulation, says Brake, the road safety charity.

© Getty Drowsy driving is especially dangerous on motorways where serious accidents can happen in a split-second

Research also suggests that the most common times for drivers to fall asleep at the wheel are early morning (2am-6am) and early afternoon (2pm-4pm) - times when the body clock reaches a natural dip, causing drowsiness and reduced concentration.

Put simply, driving when tired can be as dangerous as drink-driving.

Fatigue does not occur without warning. Here are five signs of tiredness:

difficulty concentrating

yawning and eye-rubbing

heavy eyelids

eyes starting to roll

Irritability

The next, and most alarming stage is when a driver's head starts to nod behind the wheel. Even if it's just for a couple of seconds, that's enough time to veer out of your lane at 70mph and cause a serious accident.

Tips for staying alert on the road

© Getty Stay hydrated with water to help combat tiredness behind the wheel

Take frequent breaks every couple of hours. Leave your car, walk around and take in some fresh air.

If you're travelling with your partner or a friend, share the driving, so you both get a rest.

Get a good night's sleep before a long journey - around 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night is recommended.

Dehydration can make you feel tired and slow your reaction time. Aim to drink 2-3 litres of water a day, and keep drinking during a long journey, even it means taking regular toilet breaks along the way.

If you stop for food, opt for lighter, healthier snacks over a heavy meal. Lots of food can make you feel sluggish.

For some people, stopping for a drink that contains caffeine or sugar helps to give them a boost.

Music and podcasts can help to keep you alert, but they can also be distracting

Listen to the radio, music and podcasts to keep yourself entertained and engaged on a long journey. However, everything in moderation, so don't let it distract you, affecting your focus on the road.

If you are prone to drowsiness on journeys, many new cars are fitted with safety technology which alerts you if your car is drifting out of its lane or if signs of drowsiness or inattention are detected.

Finally, no-one likes a back-seat driver, but often passengers are best placed to recognise signs of tiredness if they are aware of them.

