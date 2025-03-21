Top tips for spring cleaning your car - and the biggest mistake you're making

Your car deserves a little TLC after a long, hard winter, so now is the time to put in some extra elbow grease and treat it to a thorough spring makeover. The best way to clean a car is by hand - it's only then that you can make sure every nook and cranny has been thoroughly washed, wiped and scrubbed.

If you don't have the time, then take it for an exterior hand wash or automatic car wash. And if you're feeling flush, upgrade to a full valet so you don't have to get your hands dirty cleaning the interior either.

© Getty Images

Here's our step-by-step guide for giving your car the revitalising spring clean it deserves.

1. Avoid bright sunshine on hot days

It may seem odd, but it's best to avoid really hot weather when cleaning your car. Not only can the shampoo dry out before you've had a chance to rinse it off, but the water left after rinsing will evaporate too quickly, leaving ugly watermarks.

If it is a sweltering hot day, park your car out of direct sunlight, if possible, and clean your car earlier in the morning when it's cooler.

2. What you'll need

Gather your car-cleaning supplies, including shampoo, wax, microfibre towel/chamois leather, cloths, sponge/car-wash mitt, hosepipe, and a bucket.

A hosepipe will make life a lot easier, but if you have access to a light pressure washer, then even better, because you can also clean underneath the car, which is vital for washing off corrosive salt and grit from winter roads.

If you don't have access to a pressure washer at home, there's likely to be a jet wash at your local service station.

© SolStock When cleaning inside your car, try to avoid bleach-based sprays which can damage plastic surfaces

3. Start with the interior

There's no set rule, but it makes sense to start with the inside of your car because the ground is wet and dirty after washing the exterior and you'll mess up your sparkling new cabin. It also gives your mats time to dry outside if you've taken them out for a clean.

Throw away any rubbish, de-clutter and remove the mats so they can be given a thorough shake and clean, or replaced if they are worn out.

Vacuum the interior carpets and seats, and wipe down any interior surfaces with soapy water to remove dust and debris. If there are any stubborn stains, try using an upholstery shampoo or steam cleaner.

If you have a thin nozzle on your vacuum cleaner, try to clean between the seats, inside the glovebox and door bins, and any other places that collect debris, yet are hard to reach.

Clean the inside of your windows with glass cleaner, though many drivers swear by a 50/50 vinegar and water mixture in a spray bottle. Use a clean, dry cloth to wipe away the smear marks after cleaning for a streak-free finish.

If your car has a infotainment touchscreen, a damp, soft cloth will remove any fingerprints. Never use a chemical solution, because it could damage the screen’s protective coating.

Finally, dust your surfaces and wipe down the dashboard with a damp cloth, then dry off with a microfibre. Use a small paintbrush or old toothbrush to clear the air vents of any dust.

4. How to get that new car smell

No matter how well you clean the interior of a car, it's difficult to get rid of unwanted odours.

An air freshener will help, but there are other ways to deal with the problem, such as a powerful, single-use odour-remover aerosol that circulates through your car’s air vents to provide a longer-lasting solution.

© Getty Images If you don't have a pressure washer at home, your local service station might have a jet wash

5. How to wash your car

First, pre-wash your car with a pressure washer or hose to get rid of as much grime as possible, beginning at the roof before making your way down to the sills below the bottom of the doors. Pay special attention to the wheels and wheel arches.

Now fill two buckets with water (it’s called the ‘Two-Bucket Method’!). To one, add car shampoo. Leave the other with plain, clean water. Don't be tempted to use washing-up liquid because it can damage the paintwork.

Working your way down from the top to the bottom again, use a car-wash mitt or sponge to apply the shampoo water liberally over the exterior, rinsing the mitt periodically in the bucket of plain water to avoid scratching the finish with clinging debris.

Be prepared to use extra elbow grease on areas with stubborn grime such as tree sap, insect debris and bird droppings. If you can't shift the dirt on your alloy wheels, try using a wheel cleaning product.

Now rinse away the lather using buckets of clean water, a hose or pressure washer. You should then dry the car using a chamois leather or, better still, a microfibre drying towel.

If you notice any chips, scratches or rust while doing this, remember that it’s always better to deal with these problems now rather than later, as the damage might get worse with time. Not only could they rust, but they will probably reduce the value of your car.

If you want to go the extra mile, also clean the exterior of the windscreen and other windows. Then use warm soapy water and a sponge, or rag, to wipe down the rubber edge of the wiper blades.

Finally, apply a car wax. Not only will it leave your car looking shiny when you've buffed it up, it also helps to protect the paintwork and makes it easier to clean the car next time.

© Getty Images Buffing up your car after applying wax is a satisfying way to end a spring clean

6. Don't forget the engine bay

With the engine switched off and cooled down, remove any leaves, twigs or other debris that has collected in the engine bay over the winter. Whilst you're there, make sure your car is all set for the summer with a few simple maintenance tasks. Check the oil, engine coolant and screen wash are all topped up.

There’s no doubt that the engine bay gets clogged up with dirt and dust, plus grime whipped up from the road while driving, but we’d advise getting it professionally cleaned. One thing is for sure - do not be tempted to pressure wash the engine bay because it could do serious damage.