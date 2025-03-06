How I helped choose the best new cars of 2025

Earlier this year I was honoured to be invited to join the judging panel for the prestigious UK Car of the Year Awards. I drive some 200 cars every year and road test new models weekly, so I'm well placed to help celebrate the best the automotive world has to offer.

Established in 2014, the UK Car of the Year Awards (UKCOTY) is a wholly independent set of awards, and I'm one of 31 motoring journalists on the jury.

Every aspect of a new car is considered, including safety, styling, practicality, driver engagement, economy and the length of warranty.

© Ford Gareth Herincx getting expert instruction on how to use the infotainment system on the Ford Explorer, which was on the original UKCOTY shortlist

It's been a bumper year for new cars, so it was tough choosing the seven category winners from the original shortlist of 64.

Our final seven included an affordable supermini, the first electric hot hatch, a spacious all-rounder, and a luxurious EV with a range of up to 385 miles.

Then it was the hardest job of all. After a 'test day', which gave us a chance to compare and drive the finalists again, we all voted for the overall winner.

UK Car of the Year Awards 2025 - the winners

© Kia Bold styling and plenty of space inside for all the family

Overall winner - Kia EV3

Distinctive, spacious, safe, competitively-priced and easy to drive, the Kia EV3 is one of the best all-round, family-friendly electric cars on the market. Also the winner of the Small Crossover category (see below), the EV3 comes with peace of mind too because it has a generous seven-year warranty - just like all Kia cars.

© Suzuki Cars Economical and fun to drive: No wonder the Suzuki Swift is a supermini with a loyal following

Small Car – Suzuki Swift

The latest Suzuki Swift is a real step-up from its predecessor, sporting a bolder design and updated infotainment and safety technology. A reasonably-priced, practical car that delivers a nimble drive, its efficient hybrid engine is capable of up to 64.2mpg. Despite its small dimensions, there’s just enough room inside for adults front and rear, while the boot is a respectable 265 litres (589 litres with the back seats flat) and there are plenty of small storage spaces dotted around the cabin. Priced from £19,199, the Swift's rivals include the Vauxhall Corsa, Volkswagen Polo, Dacia Sandero and Skoda Fabia.

© Skoda If you're looking for a reasonably priced, spacious family estate, the Skoda Superb should be on your shortlist

Family Car – Skoda Superb

Skoda's reputation for building spacious, safe, well-built cars that are value for money is in no danger if the latest Superb is anything to go by. Available as a hatchback or cavernous estate, it's a fantastic family choice if SUVs don't rock your boat. Various engine options are on offer including a new plug-in hybrid model that delivers an all-electric driving range of up to 84 miles. There's plenty of room for all the family to travel in comfort, while the boot is a massive 645 litres (hatchback), expanding to 1,795 litres with the rear seats folded down. The estate is even more impressive (690/1,920 litres). Priced from £35,695, the Superb's competitors include the Volkswagen Passat, Peugeot 508 and BMW 3 Series.

© Kia The 100% electric Kia EV3 has a claimed range of up to 375 miles

Small Crossover – Kia EV3

Depending on which size battery you choose, the all-electric EV3 has a range of up to 375 miles. There’s ample room for children and adults in the back, while the boot is a healthy 460 litres, expanding to 1,250 litres with the rear seats down. There are plenty of storage spaces inside the car too, and there’s a small ‘frunk’ under the bonnet – perfect for storing the charging cable. Priced from £32,995, the EV3 is up against some fierce opposition in this hotly-contested sector – the Jeep Avenger, Volvo EX30, Cupra Born, Skoda Elroq, Mini Aceman, Volkswagen ID.3 and Smart #1, to name but a few.

© MINI The MINI Countryman isn't just the biggest MINI ever, it's a cool family car

Medium Crossover – MINI Countryman

The third-generation MINI Countryman is the biggest MINI ever. About the same size as a Nissan Qashqai SUV, it's available as a 100% electric or a petrol-hybrid. Either way, there's room for all the family, plus 460 litres of boot space, expanding to 1,450 litres when the backs seats are folded. Well equipped, nicely finished, packed with tech and fun to drive, it's priced from £28,820. Competitors include the BMW X1, Volkswagen T-Roc, Kia Sportage, Lexus LBX, Volvo EX30 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

© Hyundai Hyundai Santa Fe: Seven seats and masses of kerb appeal

Large Crossover – Hyundai Santa Fe

Boasting serious road presence, the mighty Hyundai Santa Fe is a genuine seven-seater SUV. I know, because I loaded it up with six adults and set off for the seaside! Competitively-priced, comfortable and super-practical, it's a fantastic family cruiser. Available as a petrol-electric hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, it's a bold statement of a car. Starting at £54,200, it gives established rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Kia Sorento, Peugeot 5008 - and even the Land Rover Discovery - a run for their money.

© Polestar A blend of luxury and performance, the Polestar 4 oozes Scandi chic

Executive Car – Polestar 4

This luxury SUV coupe from Swedish electric performance brand Polestar oozes kerb appeal. Its combination of innovative design, impressive performance, engaging drive and quality materials make it one of the most desirable EVs on the market. Perhaps the biggest talking point is its lack of rear window. Instead, there's a roof-mounted camera which provides a feed of what lurks behind via a digital rear-view mirror. Thankfully it switches to a regular mirror too, so that you can check on the kids bickering in the back. Priced from £58,490, the Polestar 4 is whisper-quiet and has a range of up to 385 miles, while the fastest version has a 0-62mph sprint time of just 3.8 seconds.

© Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Cool looks combined with performance and practicality

Performance Car – Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Once in a while a car comes along that doesn’t just stand out from the crowd, it sets a new benchmark. With its simulated 'conventional' gearbox and piped-in hot hatch engine soundtrack, the sporty Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of those cars. Add performance, on-road engagement, driver involvement and practicality, and you've got a game-changer. Priced from £65,000, the Ioniq 5 N's rivals include the Mustang Mach-E GT, Kia EV6 GT and Tesla Y Performance.

Kia is no stranger to success at the UK Car of the Year Awards, which is run in association with heycar, the online car marketplace. The EV3's big brother - the EV9 - won the overall title in 2024, and was also victorious in the Large Crossover category.