Road trip ready! The must-have free apps for every driver

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android smartphone, there are plenty of handy apps that can help take the stress out of driving and keep everyone entertained.

We’ve put together a list of some of our favourite apps, so your phone can become the perfect driving companion. Some of the best apps cost money, but most of the ones we’ve selected are free and do the job just as well.

However, please remember that it’s illegal to touch your phone or sat-nav while driving. Using a smartphone behind the wheel could lead to a £200 fine and six penalty points on your driving licence. You’ll also lose your licence if you passed your driving test within the last two years.

Here’s our pick of the best iPhone and Android driving apps...

© Getty Images Remembering where you parked your car can be challenging

1) Find My Parked Car

Cost: Free

Available: IOS and Android

OK, we've all done it. You've parked in a multi-storey or huge shopping centre car park, only to return later and realise you've forgotten where you left your car. The Find My Parked Car app allows you to save your exact parking location. After parking your car, simply press the park button on the app and your location will be saved.

When you later need to see where you parked your car, you can open the app and view its exact location. You can also set an alarm for metered parking, write a note with the floor number or street name, and share the parking location with others.

© Renault Some cars, like this Renault, have Waze integrated into the infotainment system

2) Waze

Cost: Free

Available: IOS and Android

Unless your car has a built-in sat nav, the default navigation system tends to be Google Maps, especially for Android users. Frankly, it's still one of the best, so no problem there. However, Waze gives you information on real-time traffic conditions, speed cameras and accidents, using information from its community of users. You can also schedule your trips, so if you save a route, Waze will tell you the best time to leave.

© Zapmap If you drive an electric car, a simple app for finding your nearest charging station is essential

3) Zapmap

Cost: Free

Available: IOS and Android

Zapmap is another default app - this time for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. In fact, it's the UK’s most popular app for searching, planning and paying for charging. Zapmap strives to make the EV charging experience simple, accessible and stress-free by providing map data with real-time updates on a chargepoint's status – whether it’s in use, free to use or unavailable for some other reason. The app also provides the price of charging (per kWh) and you can pay at selected charging stations with the easy Zap-Pay system.

© Getty Images Dash cams can also protect you from false claims and insurance fraud

4) Smart Dash Cam

Cost: Free

Available: IOS and Android

Dash cams have become a must-have gadget for many motorists. Not only do they record your journey in real-time, but if something happens, the footage is admissible in court as evidence. Another bonus of dash cams is that many insurance companies lower annual payments for drivers with one fitted.

However, they can be quite expensive, which is where the Smart Dash App comes in, because it transforms your smartphone into a dash cam for free. It’s quick and easy to set up, and features collision detection, which uses your phone's sensors to detect potential incidents and automatically start recording.

© Getty Images There's now no need to drive around looking for the cheapest fuel

5) PetrolPrices

Cost: Free

Available: IOS and Android

Filling up at the pumps is one of the biggest expenses of running a car, so it's really important to shop around for the cheapest petrol or diesel. PetrolPrices is a handy app that notifies you of the cheapest service stations nearest to you. According to PetrolPrices, its average user saves more than £200 on fuel a year. The app also allows you to search for fuel by brand, if you prefer to stick to Shell, Esso or BP, for instance - or even a supermarket.

© Audi This integrated apps store on an Audi infotainment system includes Spotify built-in

6) Spotify

Cost: Free + Premium Option

Available: IOS & Android

With access to more than 80 million songs and four million podcasts, you can find the perfect soundtrack for your trip with the Spotify app. One of the reasons it's so popular is that, unlike most other music streaming services, you can use it for free, though you won't get the same experience and features as you do with the paid-for version, Spotify Premium (£11.99 per month).

With Spotify Free, you can listen to all the music and podcasts you can with Spotify Premium, but your listening will be interrupted by adverts and you can't download music to listen to offline.

© Getty Images Your free parking space could earn you money

7) JustPark

Cost: Free

Available: IOS & Android

We all know that finding a parking space is often a challenge, especially if you're somewhere unfamiliar. The JustPark app claims to be "the simplest way to book a parking space". With some 100,000 spaces to choose from, including car parks and private driveways, you simply scroll through the available spaces near your destination, check out reviews and photos, then just tap and book. What's more, if you have space on your drive and you’re looking to earn a bit of money, you can list your parking space on the app too.

© Kia It's always useful to look at recommendations for charging stations from other EV drivers

8) Plugshare

Cost: Free

Available: IOS & Android

PlugShare claims to be "the world's largest EV driver community" and says it offers "the most complete map of electric vehicle charging stations". So, a bit like Zapmap, Plugshare will find the closest public chargers and you can filter by charging speed, and see whether they are vacant or not. Drivers can also contribute charging station reviews and photos to help the community make the most informed charging decisions. For many EV owners, it's the go-to for route planning and the app itself is intuitive to use.

You're unlikely to ever get lost ever again with the advent of What3words

9) What3words

Cost: Free

Available: IOS & Android

What3Words is a free mobile phone application that gives every three square metres of the world a unique three-word phrase. It literally could save your life because it's possible to pinpoint your exact location to breakdown assistance or emergency services. Alternatively, if you're trying to find a tricky location or you live in the middle of nowhere, a What3words code can make life a lot easier for you, your friends, family, and delivery drivers.

© Getty Images If you're paranoid about getting a speeding ticket, then an app like Radarbot could be right up your street

10) Radarbot

Cost: Free + Premium Option

Available: IOS & Android

If you want to stay safe and avoid fines and points on your licence, the best way is to drive sensibly within the speed limit. However, if you'd like a little extra peace of mind, then Radarbot might be ideal for you because it's "the only app that offers real-time alerts and offline detection for speed cameras".

As well as alerting you to fixed and mobile speed cameras, it also offers live traffic updates, notifications when you stray over the speed limit and route navigation. It's also possible to upgrade to a 'Gold' version, which includes features such as offline navigation, 3D maps and no adverts.