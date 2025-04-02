Ending my 26-year marriage resulted in a total beauty overhaul - and it's been rejuvenating  

Letting go is hard, and it's something I've been trying to embrace since ending my 26-year marriage.

Luckily for me, I'm feeling more able to let go now that spring is here. Spring is my favourite season, not only because I am a March baby, but because the season is all about shedding layers - both physically and emotionally.

Spring is the season of renewal, fresh starts and coming back to life after the long, heavy winter months. For me, it's about scrubbing away the past, exfoliating, buffing and polishing my way into a brighter, fresher version of myself.

Ateh Jewel loves spring

If winter is about hibernation, spring is about emerging, glowing, and stepping forward with intention, and while letting go of my marriage is a work in progress, I do have a go-to beauty ritual for spring renewal – because sloughing off dead skin cells is much easier than shedding the baggage of a long-term relationship.

Here's what has helped me shed my dead skin - both literally and metaphorically.

1. Scrubbing

The first step in feeling fresh? Scrubbing away winter, because dull, flaky skin and rough, dry feet are not the vibe for spring.

I love using my dear friend Ruby Hammer's 'Foot File', £19. Not only does it look fab in your bathroom, it's made from crystal and is lead-free and sustainable.

I also love a great body scrub, but nothing too scratchy as my skin can be sensitive.

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

2. Multi-tasking exfoliation

I'm a hard-working, time-poor mama and love to multi-task, which means I use face masks while I'm in the shower or taking a bath.

One of my new favourites is Votary's 'Sensitive Resurfacing Peel', £70/$96.90.

This is one of the best lactic acid masks I've ever tried. Peels can sound scary, but this has been formulated to be kind to sensitive skins as it's packed with gentle AHAs that nibble away dead skin cells, leaving you baby soft. It's like pressing reset on your face.

Ateh's skin is feeling fresh

3. Brighten and energise

Once you've exfoliated, it's time to inject some radiance back into your skin. I don’t know a beauty journalist who isn't obsessed with SkinCeuticals' 'C E Ferulic', £165/$182. It is the gold standard of vitamin C serums, brightening, protecting against pollution, and making skin look lit from within.

It's an investment, but trust me, it's worth it. I also love Trinny London's 'Plump Up Peptide+ HA Serum', £68/$92. It's a supercharged hydrating and firming serum, packed with peptides and hyaluronic acid to give your skin that plump, bouncy look.

"Spring is all about shedding layers - both physically and emotionally."

4. Hair revival

Spring isn't just about glowing skin, it's also about bringing your hair back to life after months of winter damage. JVN 'Complete Conditioning Mist' £23/ from $14, is my go-to. My 4C coils can get extremely thirsty and this leave-in mist is a game-changer. It's lightweight and hydrates without weighing hair down, perfect for refreshing curls, coils and my new swishy braids.

Ateh Jewel is taking good care of her braids

5. A ritual for the mind and soul

True renewal isn't just about what's happening on the outside, it's about resetting your energy, mindset and emotional state. I recently saw the psychic Beth Taylor at the Bamford Spa and it was transformational.

She works with breath, energy clearing and intuition to release blockages, helping you step into spring feeling clearer and more aligned. I felt lighter and healed after my session.

I've also been reading 'Intentional Living' by Jayne Wallace. I've known Jayne for almost 20 years - she founded Psychic Sisters in Selfridges and has worked with A-listers such as the Kardashians.

In her new book, Jayne talks through eight intentions she has set for you and shows you how to harness the power of manifestation, tarot, cyclical energy and the natural world to make your aspirations a reality and become the best version of yourself. Yes, please.

6. The finishing touch

No renewal ritual is complete without a finishing touch - something that makes you feel polished, put together and ready to take on the world and for me, that is fragrance.

"No renewal ritual is complete without a finishing touch."

It grounds me, makes me feel happy and safe and acts as armour to take on the day. My current choice is Vallense's 'Source Eau de Parfum', €220. It's been meticulously crafted with notes of frankincense, cypriol and praline. It wraps you in a rich, smoky warmth that feels like a bear hug.

Spring isn't just a seasonal shift – it's an opportunity to refresh, reset and start again. Here's to renewal, radiance and stepping into the new season feeling brand new.