Did Donald Trump break protocol at Pope Francis’ funeral?

Donald Trump, 78, sparked debate over his choice of attire at Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, attended by world leaders.

Unlike traditional funeral attire, Donald wore a blue suit paired with a matching blue tie and white shirt, drawing attention from observers.

Questions raised over Trump's attire

Social media users quickly noticed Trump's unusual choice of colour for such a solemn event.

One person commented on X (formerly Twitter): "I was wondering why Donald Trump wore a blue suit. Now I understand. He stands out from the crowd. Meanwhile, Melania is in full traditional dress for a Catholic funeral."

Another added: "Why is he not wearing black? It's a formal funeral." A third questioned: "Any reason why Donald Trump is in a blue suit and not wearing traditional black for a funeral?"

Melania praised for traditional attire

In contrast, Melania Trump, 54, adhered closely to traditional funeral protocol. She wore a black dress, a long black coat, and a black mantilla, paired with matching high heels.

Social media users praised Melania's respectful choice. One person wrote: "Melania is wearing a Mantilla. Nice." Another added: "Beautiful veil," and a third noted: "Say whatever you want about Melania, but she's got style."

Funeral protocol explained

Funeral attire, particularly at high-profile events such as a Pope’s funeral, generally involves dark colours, with black being traditional. While Trump's decision to wear blue was unconventional, it did not explicitly breach official diplomatic protocol.

However, such attire choices often attract attention and commentary due to the strict expectations of formal events attended by global leaders.

High-profile attendees

The funeral saw a gathering of approximately 50 heads of state and numerous royals, including Prince William, King Felipe VI of Spain, King Philippe of Belgium, and Prince Albert of Monaco.

The Vatican welcomed hundreds of thousands of mourners, resulting in significant security measures.

Trump's seating prominence

Seating arrangements followed diplomatic tradition, based on the alphabetical order of countries' names in French. This arrangement placed the United States delegation prominently, ahead of many other countries, though distant from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky received notable applause from attendees as he exited after paying respects to Pope Francis' coffin, highlighting his significant international support.

Biden attends privately

Former US President Joe Biden attended privately, separate from the official US delegation. As a practising Catholic, Biden's personal attendance emphasised his individual devotion, and he was seated away from Trump.

This separation underlined the ongoing complex political relationship between Biden and Trump.

Trump's previous tensions with Pope Francis

Donald Trump's attendance was significant due to his previously complicated relationship with Pope Francis, especially regarding immigration policies. Francis openly criticised Trump's immigration stance during his presidency.

Despite past tensions, Trump's respectful attendance demonstrated a diplomatic gesture towards the late pontiff and highlighted mutual acknowledgement of their global roles.

Respectful gesture despite attire controversy

Both Donald and Melania were observed respectfully bowing their heads before Pope Francis' coffin, despite controversy over Donald’s suit colour.

This gesture underlined their intention to honour the late Pope sincerely, despite differing interpretations of protocol.

The large-scale international attendance at Pope Francis' funeral underscored the pontiff's considerable global influence and the diplomatic importance of such gatherings.