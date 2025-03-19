John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg calls out 'obsessed' Donald Trump as he releases files on grandfather's assassination

Jack Schlossberg isn't afraid to call out politicians on social media, and his latest target is none other than Donald Trump.

This week, as the president continues his litany of executive orders and aggressive policy decisions that have marked his first weeks back in office, he released thousands of previously classified files pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

For the last 60 years, the late president's assassination has remained both one of the darkest days in American history, as well as a perennial obsession for many marred with conspiracy theories, the latter of which his grandson isn't buying into.

Amid the release of the files, Jack, who is Kennedy's daughter Caroline Kennedy's son, took to Twitter (now known as X), to share some thoughts, calling out both the president as well as his mom's cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose father was also assassinated, and who has been largely shunned by much of his family.

First, the Harvard Law graduate clarified: "No — THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DID NOT GIVE ANYONE IN PRESIDENT KENNEDY'S FAMILY 'A HEADS UP' ABOUT THE RELEASE. a total surprise, and not shocker !!" though noted: "But @RobertKennedyJr definitely knew."

Then as Republican Senator Mike Lee tweeted wondering why it took so long to release the files, Jack clapped back: "You really care about JFK's legacy? You're dismantling it. Go ask Bobby for a retweet."

© X/Twitter Jack pointed out the several ways Trump has gone against what JFK stood for

He reiterated the same sentiment in another tweet, which emphasized: "President Trump is obsessed with my grandfather — but not in his life or what he achieved in it. No, just like @robertfkennedyjr @realdonaldtrump is only interested in JFK's carcass."

Starting a thread, it continued: "These men are stealing history from present and future generations — by appropriating the past for their criminal agenda, they normalize themselves in the minds of those without living memory."

© Getty Images Jack with his mom Caroline

Jack also noted: "I'm one person with a social media account. All I can do, any citizen, is speak my mind. The rest will come later (winning), after we build strength. For now, if you see something — say something."

© Getty Trump is now chairman of the Kennedy Center

He went on to point out the several ways Trump has already dismantled some of Kennedy's legacy, writing: "JFK drafted the civil rights act — Trump made DEI illegal. JFK stared down Russia and did not blink — Trump is Russia's closest ally. JFK sent a man to the moon — Trump gave Elon the keys to Air Force One. JFK created USAID — Trump eliminated it.

© Getty Kennedy Jr. is now Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services

"JFK fought fascism and Communism. Trump is selling us out to tech warlords, at home and abroad. JFK stood behind unions and labor, demanding healthcare, higher pay. Trump is stripping working families from lifesaving care, financial support," he further claimed.

Jack lastly stated: "JFK celebrated the arts and culture. Trump attacks artist's identities, took over the Kennedy center just to empty it out and pave it gold."