Melania Trump reveals where she will live during presidency as she says 'first priority' is being a mom
Melania Trump arrives on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)© Getty Images

 Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Melania Trump is ready to return to the White House, revealing that she plans to spend the majority of her time in Washington DC.

"I will be in the White House," the First Lady said during an appearance on Fox and Friends with Ainsley Earhardt. 

"And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country."

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, former US First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Viktor Knavs, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, Ivanka Trump leave at the conclusion of an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center © AFP via Getty Images
Donald is joined by wife Melania and family on election night 2024

Melania did not move into the White House until five months into Trump's first term in 2017 as her son Barron, 18, was her first priority; he now lives in New York City as he is studying at the NYU Stern School of Business.

Melania also revealed that she felt that she was "not accepted" during the family's first term in the White Office, and that she was not given "much support".

Watch as Donald and Melania Trump depart the White House in 2021

However, the former model revealed that this time around she is more confident.

"Maybe some people, they see me as just a wife of the president, but I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no. I don't always agree what my husband is saying or doing. And that's OK," the 54-year-old said.

Melania Trump and son Barron Trump listen as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks in Flordia© The Washington Post via Getty Im
Melania's top priority is her son

Melania will also be the subject of a highly anticipated documentary, giving audiences an intimate glimpse into the transition period and offering a rare and unprecedented look into the life of a midern First Lady.

The film, produced in partnership with Melania and Amazon, is expected to premiere in cinemas worldwide in the latter half of 2025.

"We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now. So it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have. People, they don’t really know and they will see it," Melania revealed.

"It’s day to day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the first lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need."

