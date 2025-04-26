Donald Trump and Melania Trump pay their respects at Pope Francis' funeral

Donald Trump, 78, and his wife Melania Trump, 54, joined international leaders in Vatican City today to pay respects at the funeral of Pope Francis.
The former US president and his wife were part of a significant gathering, as over 130 foreign delegations attended the service.
Trumps' respectful tribute
Both Donald and Melania were dressed in dark colours, adhering to traditional mourning attire.
Trump was wearing a blue suit with a matching blue tie and white shirt, while Melania was in a black dress, a long black coat, a black head scarf with matching black high heels.
They were seen bowing their heads respectfully as they stood before Pope Francis' coffin.
High-profile attendees
The Vatican hosted around 50 heads of state and multiple royals at the funeral in St. Peter's Square. Alongside Donald and Melania, prominent figures such as King Felipe VI of Spain, King Philippe of Belgium, and Prince Albert of Monaco were also present.
The funeral attracted hundreds of thousands of mourners from around the world, leading Italian authorities to execute one of the most complex security operations in decades.
Trump's position at the funeral
Donald Trump's seating was notably prominent, thanks to the alphabetical arrangement based on countries' French names, a traditional diplomatic practice. The United States positioned Trump ahead of many other global leaders.
Due to this alphabetical logic, Trump was seated away from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite Trump's recent attempts to mediate peace in Ukraine.
Incidentally, Zelensky was greeted with spontaneous applause from the onlookers as he exited the chamber where Pope Francis' coffin was being displayed.
Biden's separate attendance
Former US President Joe Biden attended the funeral privately rather than as part of the official American delegation. Biden, who is Catholic, sat further back among other distinguished guests, away from Trump.
The decision highlighted ongoing political dynamics and Biden's personal devotion, separate from official US representation.
Trump's previous encounters with Francis
Donald Trump had an often-publicised complicated relationship with Pope Francis during his presidency, especially regarding immigration policies.
Despite their differences, Trump's attendance at the funeral demonstrates respect for the pontiff's global influence.
Francis openly criticised Trump's stance on immigration during his presidency, yet Trump's presence at the funeral highlights a mutual diplomatic acknowledgement.
This funeral marks one of the few recent occasions where so many global figures gathered in a single location, reflecting Pope Francis' broad international impact and legacy.