Donald Trump and Melania Trump pay their respects at Pope Francis' funeral

Donald Trump, 78, and his wife Melania Trump, 54, joined international leaders in Vatican City today to pay respects at the funeral of Pope Francis.

The former US president and his wife were part of a significant gathering, as over 130 foreign delegations attended the service.

Trumps' respectful tribute

Both Donald and Melania were dressed in dark colours, adhering to traditional mourning attire.

Trump was wearing a blue suit with a matching blue tie and white shirt, while Melania was in a black dress, a long black coat, a black head scarf with matching black high heels.

They were seen bowing their heads respectfully as they stood before Pope Francis' coffin.

High-profile attendees

The Vatican hosted around 50 heads of state and multiple royals at the funeral in St. Peter's Square. Alongside Donald and Melania, prominent figures such as King Felipe VI of Spain, King Philippe of Belgium, and Prince Albert of Monaco were also present.

The funeral attracted hundreds of thousands of mourners from around the world, leading Italian authorities to execute one of the most complex security operations in decades.

Trump's position at the funeral

Donald Trump's seating was notably prominent, thanks to the alphabetical arrangement based on countries' French names, a traditional diplomatic practice. The United States positioned Trump ahead of many other global leaders.

Due to this alphabetical logic, Trump was seated away from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite Trump's recent attempts to mediate peace in Ukraine.

Incidentally, Zelensky was greeted with spontaneous applause from the onlookers as he exited the chamber where Pope Francis' coffin was being displayed.

Biden's separate attendance

Former US President Joe Biden attended the funeral privately rather than as part of the official American delegation. Biden, who is Catholic, sat further back among other distinguished guests, away from Trump.

The decision highlighted ongoing political dynamics and Biden's personal devotion, separate from official US representation.

Trump's previous encounters with Francis

Donald Trump had an often-publicised complicated relationship with Pope Francis during his presidency, especially regarding immigration policies.

Despite their differences, Trump's attendance at the funeral demonstrates respect for the pontiff's global influence.

Pope Francis: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images 1. Nightclub bouncer When Pope Francis was a student, he worked as a nightclub bouncer in Argentina. 2. Real name Pope Francis' real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He chose the name Francis after Saint Francis of Assis, who was known for his ministry to the poor. 3. Tango dancer He practised the milonga, an Argentine style of tango, in his youth. As Pope, his love of dance endured, and in 2014, he was honored with a mass tango on the Via della Conciliazione by St. Peter’s Square to mark his 78th birthday. 4. Austere lifestyle The Pope opted not to live in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, instead residing in a Vatican guest house. Compared to his predecessors, he lived a humble lifestyle, even cooking his own meals! 5. Power napper The secret to mastering the role of Pope was his strict daily routine, including a 45-minute nap after lunch. In a 2017 interview with EWTN Vatican, the late pontiff said: "I go to my room, take off my shoes, and lie down fully dressed. I get up feeling good — with a clear head and reinvigorated, as if it were morning again."

Francis openly criticised Trump's stance on immigration during his presidency, yet Trump's presence at the funeral highlights a mutual diplomatic acknowledgement.

This funeral marks one of the few recent occasions where so many global figures gathered in a single location, reflecting Pope Francis' broad international impact and legacy.