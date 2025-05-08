From red carpet to real life: Unexpected money lessons we can all learn from the Met Gala

This week, the internet is flooded with red carpet pictures and deep dive fashion analysis from the 2025 Met Gala. For anyone unfamiliar with the Met Gala, the event is the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan and is arguably the most prestigious event in the world of fashion each year.

Whilst we might not all manage to secure a spot on the guest list alongside the global icons that attend, here are some valuable lessons about money that we can learn from watching the event unfold each year.

The end result isn’t the full picture

Whether it’s the Met Gala, scrolling through social media or walking past someone in the street, what you see on the surface rarely tells a full story. The time, effort and, crucially, the cost of achieving any goal, be it the flawless makeup of a celebrity on screen or the successful career updates from your old neighbour on LinkedIn, usually has a lot more to it than the final result shows.

© Variety via Getty Images Stars such as Anne Hathaway spent time investing in her look, which is a lesson you can apply to your finances

Quick wins and overnight successes sound too good to be true because they are, as progress requires planning and patience, especially when it comes to money. Lottery winners aside, it takes time to turn your financial goals into reality, so keep going!

Presentation isn’t everything, but it can help

One of the most powerful tools to have in your financial locker is the art of negotiation, especially in the world of work. Although not all jobs have the scope for negotiating your package, lots do have flexibility and knowing how and when to make your case for a raise or for a new working arrangement can be invaluable.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ How you present yourself factors into your work success, Ellie explained

Before you approach any type of negotiation, having a clear idea of how you plan to present your case is essential. Think of the negotiation from the perspective of your boss and showcase how you add value and make their lives easier, rather than simply asking for more money. How you present your case really can be the difference between a positive outcome and a negative one.

Strategise your way to success

Yes, the Met Gala looks like a great night out - have you seen the goody bags! However, it’s also a brilliant strategic opportunity for guests and attendees to boost their profiles, as well as a chance to promote causes that they care about and support designers they love on a global stage.

© iStock The Money Talks author suggested boosting your knowledge and your contact book can help

Having a clear financial strategy or approach to making money decisions can help get you closer to your financial goals, whatever they may be. If you’re looking for support in developing your financial strategy, boosting your knowledge can help. Books such as Money: A User’s Guide by Laura Whateley and The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel are brilliant reads to get you started.

Networking can pay off (in more ways than one)

Like it or loathe it, networking is an important way to build connections and expand your opportunities. Although we live in an increasingly online world, the best way to expand your network is still to meet people in real life, and you never know what doors will open as a result of crossing paths with someone influential.

Even if heading out to events feels a step too far outside of your comfort zone, there are plenty of ways to broaden your circle online, thanks to career networking groups and social groups.

So, next time you scroll past a picture of the glitz and glamour of the Met Gala, remember that there really are money lessons to be learned everywhere we go.

Ellie Austin-Williams is the author of Money Talks, a Lifestyle Guide for financial wellbeing. Find her on Instagram at @thisgirltalksmoney.