Is the Menendez brothers' prison release in the cards? All we know after long-awaited resentencing

The Mendendez brothers have had a path to freedom opened up for the first time in almost 40 years.

It has been 35 years since the murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, 34 since they have been in prison, and 28 since they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, following renewed, far more sympathetic attention on their case, especially after last year's Ryan Murphy Netflix series and a documentary, the brothers have been offered a possible second chance.

© Getty Erik, left, and Lyle on the steps of their Beverly Hills home in November, 1989

The latest

On Tuesday, Lyle and Erik were sentenced to life in prison, however this time, with the possibility of parole.

The decision was made by Judge Michael V. Jesic of Los Angeles Superior Court, and came after a day of testimony by family members, who said the brothers had turned their lives around inside prison through education and self-help groups.

Much of the Menendez family has long been in support of the brothers' possible release, highlighting not only their rehabilitation but the lesser recognized — until now — circumstances that led to the killing of their parents, which they take full responsibility for, including sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of their father.

© Getty The brothers had two trials, the firts of which ended in a mistrial

Though the judge maintained the 1989 murder was an "absolutely horrific crime," he also expressed surprise at the number of corrections officials who wrote letters on behalf of the brothers, who were 18 and 21 at the time of the murder, supporting the resentencing and possible release.

"I do believe they have done enough over the last 35 years to get that chance," he added, per the New York Times.

© Getty 2002 and 2003 mug shots for the brothers, who were reunited in 2018 after 22 years apart

What's next

The brothers' possible release is now in the hands of California Governor Gavin Newsom and state parole-board officials.

As of yesterday's resentencing, they are immediately eligible for parole, and are currently scheduled to appear before the state parole-board on June 13, as part of the governor's consideration of clemency, however that's a separate process that has developed parallel to the resentencing.

© Instagram Erik with his wife Tammi

It remains unclear whether the June hearing will address both the resentencing and clemency request, however a spokesperson for Newsom said his office was reviewing the judge's decision and determining next steps.

Speaking out

The brothers appeared during the resentencing hearing via video, again expressing their deep shame and remorse for the killing of their parents. Anamaria Baralt, a cousin of the brothers who testified on Tuesday, said outside of the courthouse: "I have been crying all day long. These are tears of joy, for sure."