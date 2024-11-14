Erik Menendez's wife Tammi reveals how he spends Christmas in prison ahead of potential release

Erik Menendez might soon be experiencing life out of prison for the first time in over 30 years, but in that time, he has at least created his own traditions.

The famous brothers, Lyle and Erik, have been imprisoned for murdering their parents in 1989, having received their life sentence five years later after two highly-publicized trials, and it wasn't until 22 years in, in 2018, that they reunited for the first time, in the San Diego prison they are still in.

Now, though they are expecting a resentencing and potential release soon, with the holidays coming up, Erik's wife Tammi, who he married in 1999, is sharing some insight into how he typically spends the holidays.

Netflix’s MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

Tammi, who occasionally shares updates on Erik on X, formerly known as Twitter, and calls for his and his brother's freedom, recently responded to "false information" about the brothers' plans for Halloween.

Though she refuted the reports on how they would be spending their Halloween in prison, she shared: "What is true is that Erik has played Secret Santa for his roommates for the past 5 years!"

Fans were then quick to take to the replies section with support, with one writing: "Erik as a Secret Santa, how sweet of him!" as others followed suit with: "Praying always for you guys," as well as: "Please let Erik know how much support he has! The right ones are working hard for his release!"

Aside from the holiday season, Erik's 54th birthday is coming up on November 27, the day before Thanksgiving this year, and in light of that Tammi also recently tweeted: "Only 22 days until Erik's birthday! Let's not allow him to spend another birthday, Thanksgiving, or Christmas behind bars."

She maintained: "It's time for someone to step up and do what's right!"

© Instagram Erik and Tammi have been together since 1999

The majority of the brothers' families, including their late parents' siblings, have supported and called for their release from prison. During a press conference in October, their father José Mendendez's niece, Ana María Beralt, said: "Like so many others I struggled to process the events of that fateful August day and the loss that I felt. Over time it became clear that there were two other victims on that day, my cousins Lyle and Erik."

© Instagram They met by being pen pals

"Lyle and Erick who continue to be victimized; they would be victims of a system who wouldn't hear them, and they would be victims of a culture who was not ready to listen, they would be mocked, they would be called cold-blooded killers, left to rot in jail and denied any hope of redemption."

© Getty Outside their Beverly Hills home in 1989

"She continued: "If Lyle and Erik's case were heard today, with the understanding we now have about abuse and PTSD, there is no doubt in my mind that their sentencing would have been very different. And yet, despite their circumstances they have chosen a life of light, without hope of release they persevered. They have sought to better themselves and serve as a support and inspirations for survivors all over the world. Their continued incarceration serves no rehabilitated purpose, it's time to recognize the injustice they suffered and allow them the second chance they deserve."

"Now here we are, both sides of the family united, sharing a new bond of hope, hope that with the reexamination of their case, a new outcome will be reached, hope that this 34 year nightmare will end and that we will be reunited as a family."