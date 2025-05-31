Surprising UK towns where car insurance is £800 cheaper

The cost of car insurance can differ greatly and depends on a range of factors, including your age, job, mileage, and even your marital status.

It might come as a surprise to you, but where you live can also significantly impact how much you pay for cover. Areas with higher rates of accidents and crime may result in larger premiums.

With this in mind, we asked the leading online comparison service Go.Compare to scan its data to find the top 20 places with the cheapest and most expensive car insurance premiums.

It would seem that motorists living on the Isle of Man and in some remote Welsh towns don't have to spend much on their yearly cover, with average premiums as low as £258.

Contrast that with the London boroughs of Barking, Southall, Ilford and Wembley, where an annual car insurance premium is north of £1,000.

"As the data shows, busier and more densely populated areas tend to top the list of the most expensive locations for car insurance, while rural areas dominate the list for the cheapest areas," added Tom Banks of Go.Compare car insurance.

Top 20 cheapest towns/boroughs to insure your car



Town Median Price Paid* 1 Isle of Man £258 2 Caersws, Wales £271 3 Pencader, Wales £280 4 Tregaron, Wales £284 5 Stromness, Orkney £294 6 Kirkwall, Orkney £299 7 Gaerwen, Wales £300 8 Isle of Arran £300 9 Isle of Bute £303 10 Jersey £305 11 Machynlleth, Wales £305 12 Tywyn, Wales £309 13 Ruardean, Gloucestershire £310 14 Builth Wells, Wales £315 15 Seascale, Cumbria £315 16 Ulceby, North Lincolnshire £315 17 Bow Street, Wales £317 18 Orkney, Scotland £317 19 Betws-Y-Coed, Wales £318 20 Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire £318

Based on the median premium of car insurance sales made through Go.Compare between 1 Oct 2024 and 31 March 2025 split by towns

Top 20 most expensive towns/boroughs to insure your car



Town Median Price Paid* 1 Barking, London £1,053 2 Southall, London £1,051 3 Ilford, London £1,030 4 Wembley, London £1,017 5 Thornton Heath, London £987 6 Dagenham, London £963 7 West Bromwich, West Midlands £955 8 Smethwick, West Midlands £949 9 Hounslow, London £918 10 Greenford, London £901 11 Salford, Manchester £897 12 Northolt, London £894 13 Hayes, London £890 14 Harrow, London £889 15 Edgware, London £875 16 Mitcham, London £874 17 Enfield, London £868 18 Chigwell, Essex £865 19 London postcodes (E, EC, N, NW, SE, SW, W, WC) £861 20 Oldbury, West Midlands £859

Factors that affect car insurance premiums

Have you ever wondered what drives up the cost of car insurance? Here are some of the biggest risk factors used by providers: