Everything we know about the sole British survivor of the Air India crash that killed 241 passengers

On the morning of Thursday 12 June, a passenger flight headed to Gatwick Airport from Ahmedabad crashed shortly after take-off, leading to the death of 241 of the 242 passengers onboard.

It is currently believed that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, one of the 53 British nationals on the plane, is the sole survivor of the incident.

Vishwash, 40, had been in India for a few days to pay a visit to his family, and was set to return to the UK with his older brother Ajay.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, he said: When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me.

"Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital."

He also revealed more details about the incident itself, adding: "Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly."

Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh?

Originally from Leicester, Vishwash has lived in London for 20 years, and told the publication that his wife and child also lived in the capital.

The 40-year-old had been in Diu with his brother, he told HT, and furthermore said: "He was travelling with me and I can't find him anymore. Please help me."

Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, one of Vishwash's other brothers, revealed to The Guardian: "We were just shocked as soon as we heard it. I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We're devastated, just devastated. He said, 'I have no idea how I exited the plane'."

© Anadolu via Getty Images

Nayan spoke to ITV News, saying: "When the plane crashed, he called my dad saying the plane had crashed and I'm not sure how I made it out. He was confused. He couldn't see our other brother."

He shared that the family had been video calling Vishwash throughout the day, but were still waiting to hear more news about Ajay.

The 27-year-old told the news outlet: "Even though he's survived and it's a miracle, we're still waiting to hear about our other brother. 'I'll see you tomorrow' were the last words he said to me – I was supposed to be picking them both up today from Gatwick."