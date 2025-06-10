Internet celebrity Tiki has been adopted - but that's not the only good news to share

I was hooked on Tiki's story immediately. TikToker and writer, Isabel Klee, picked up her foster dog Tiki on April 26. He wasn't raised in good circumstances, so he was shy and untrusting of humans. But, after 44 days living with Isabel and her partner Jacob Zerhhusen, Tiki finally found his forever home.

"Tiki was described as by far the most shut down," Isabel told her 693,000 followers before picking him up from Muddy Paws Rescue. "[He] is quite literally paralyzed with fear. He does not move from his bed ever."

There was conversation with the rescue on if Tiki would ever get better, with many behaviorists saying no, this was just his disposition after years of mistreatment. But Isabel believed that with patience and a safe home, Tiki could learn to trust humans and live a happy life. And after 44 days with the couple, he did just that.

Tiki's journey

On Tiki's first day with them, he was nervous and afraid. His face was shaved, he had only a few teeth, and he wore a large plastic cone. Tiki's journey was slow. He was hesitant to leave his crate. Isabel didn't pet him until his thirteenth day in the home.

© Instagram Tiki had a lot to learn

"It was a huge moment," she told TikTok. "Very emotional."

As his time with Isabel went on, he became more and more comfortable. Tiki began wagging his tail, smiling, and snuggling with his foster parents. On his nineteenth day with them, he briefly went outdoors, after spending the previous two weeks inside the Brooklyn apartment. And just a few days later, he climbed onto Isabel's lap.

© Instagram Tiki and his foster mom

Tiki's journey took over the internet. Taylor Swift's almost in-law, Kylie Kelce, even commented on one of Isabel's TikToks.

The little dog captured the internet's heart and began to relearn what it means to be a dog. He played with Isabel's other dog, Simon, curled up on the couch, went outside, and walked on a leash. For forty four days, Isabel documented Tiki's progress, showing the highs and lows of fostering, and proved that patience is the best way to a dog's heart.

"I just hope he's taught the world to be kinder and more patient," Isabel said through tears.

A fur-ever family

© Instagram Tiki, Isabel, and Josh on his last day as a foster

Yesterday, on June 9, Isabel posted her final Tiki update. The best one yet. Tiki was officially adopted by a young couple who "live in a quiet neighborhood with a fenced in backyard." And, it looks like Tiki's social media career is far from over.

© Instagram Tiki going home with his new parents

In the caption of Isabel's last TikTok, she tagged @tikiplustwo. It already has over 318,000 followers. This morning, the account posted a video of Tiki slowly introducing himself to his new siblings, Meyer and Gaia.

The account, which is presumed to be Tiki's new parents, commented: "[His siblings, Meyer and Gaia] are so patient. We are so proud of them and it's clear he was the missing piece to their pack."

I for one cannot wait to continue to follow Tiki on his very inspiring journey!