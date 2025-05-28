Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch the moment President Trump responds to reporter’s ‘chicken’ comment
President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter in the Oval Office at the White House on May 05, 2025 © Getty Images

Trump was speaking on May 28, 2025

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
President Donald Trump has hit back at a White House reporter after she asked him what he thought about a Wall Street phrase being used: "Trump Always Chickens Out".

Megan Casella of CNBC, noted that analysts have used the term and asked: "What’s your response to that?"

Trump asked for clarification on the phrase, and he then said he had "never heard that," before he told her: "You ask a nasty question like that."

After several minutes he moved on but not before he looked at her and said: "But don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question."

It comes amid a tough time for the President who has been criticized for a series of pardons for loyalists and allies failed attempts to freeze billions in fundings to Harvard University,and the ire of Swifites after he took to social media to claim Taylor Swift was "no longer hot".

On April 16 Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, demanded that Harvard turn over information about foreign students that might implicate them in violence or protests, and they refused. 

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro during her swearing in ceremony © Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro during her swearing in ceremony

The President has accused the university of having "anti-American" values, and has attempted to freeze billions in government grants to Harvard University, with challenges coming from the school itself and the Harvard chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

Trump has also attempted to revoke the school’s tax-exempt status, and has attempted to deny thousands of international students, including Princess Elisabeth, the heir to the Belgium throne, the ability to study at the Massachusetts college.

Princess Elisabeth arrives to the traditional Christmas concert pictured pictured on December 18, 2024 © Photonews via Getty Images
Princess Elisabeth is studying at Harvard

Princess Elisabeth, 23, recently completed her first year of a graduate school program at the world-famous institution.

Trump's order — which already has a temporary restraining order against it by a Massachusetts judge – will impact the 2025/2026 class if it goes ahead.

Donald Trump's post about Taylor Swift© Donald Trump
Donald Trump's post about Taylor Swift

On May 16 the President of the United States also lashed out at Taylor's appearance on his website Truth Social.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I saId 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" 70-year-old Trump posted.

