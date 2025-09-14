Full House stars look so different as they make ultra rare appearance at NYFW

Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare public appearance together as they attended a New York Fashion Week party thrown by W Magazine and Bloomingdale's. The 39-year-old sisters have quietly forged a successful fashion career together, heading up billion-dollar clothing company The Row. The former Full House stars were photographed in coordinating, oversized outfits and their signature long, centre-parted hairstyles. Mary-Kate donned a casual oversized white shirt and black pants with a colorful patterned scarf for the event, wearing her light brown hair in long sleek waves, while Ashley sported dark-wash jeans, a black long coat and a gray scarf.

© Getty Images for W Magazine Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen with Sara Moonves at New York Fashion Week

Their brief cameo at the W Magazine party marked their first public outing together since 2022 when The Row was celebrated during Paris Fashion Week.

The notoriously private pair have been busy behind the scenes, with The Row opening a new Parisian store in 2024, alongside sister stores in New York City, East Hampton, Los Angeles and London.

© Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2013

At the W Magazine party, Mary-Kate and Ashley posed for photos with the magazine's editor-in-chief Sara Moonves.

The child-superstars-turned-fashion-moguls launched fashion label The Row back in 2006. "I think we’re very much perfectionists and hard workers and we’ve always been hard workers," Mary-Kate told i-D Magazine in 2021.

© Stephen Lovekin The Olsen twins sit front row at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

"So, I am happy that people look at it as a perfect product, or products that feel complete, or whole. I think the reason that we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections, and you always have next season to do that. It’s also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we’re constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served. Just evolving and learning."

"I think in the beginning it was really a project for us. So yes, it started with the T-shirt and then six other pieces fell out of that: tank tops, cardigans, leggings… But it was really about perfecting the fit and perfecting the fabric and it really was kind of just a passion project," added Ashley.

The no-logo brand takes its name from Savile Row, the famed street of bespoke tailors in London. Known for its minimalist aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and neutral palette, The Row has become a favorite among celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.