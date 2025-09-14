Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian, 21, stuns in NYFW debut

Vivian Wilson, the estranged eldest child of Elon Musk, has made her debut at New York Fashion Week, taking centre stage on the runway. The transgender model walked in Alexis Bittar’s "Miss USA 1991" show, wearing a stunning red short-sleeved gown from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. She also wore a sash emblazoned with the words "Miss South Carolina", and accessorized with glamorous gold earrings and a small retro gold clutch. Although this was Wilson’s first official NYFW appearance, it was not her first time modeling. In May she walked the runway at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 premiere in New York. Footage from the event showed Wilson giving an exuberant performance while flicking her hair and dancing vivaciously.

"I purposely cast each contestant to represent a US state where trans rights are under assault," designer Alexis Bittar said in a statement obtained by Page Six.

Alexis added that she "played with juxtapositions" for her designs, noting "fluidity against structure, texture against control, boldness against fragility."

© Instagram Vivian Wilson posted about her NYFW highlights

Vivian is Elon's eldest child, whom he shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The couple split in 2008. The 54-year-old's eldest has been vocal about growing up with the Musk name, and has publicly called out her father on many occasions for being "cold", "uncaring" and "narcissistic".

In 2022, Vivian dropped her last name, saying in a court filing: "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The influencer came out as trans in 2020 and shared that she worried she could go “down a destructive path” if she didn’t.

© Getty Images for Paramount+ Vivian at RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 Red carpet & Premiere Party at Gitano

Other celebrities strutting the runway over the weekend including Lindsay Lohan, Martha Stewart, Lily Collins and Olivia Wilde.

The front row has also been stacked with celebs and royalty including Lily Collins, who wore a pearlescent two-piece outfit while attending the Calvin Klein show in Manhattan; Iris Law, who donned a mocha-coloured scoop-neck tank top, sheer midi skirt and a sweeping wool overcoat worn off the shoulder; and Suki Waterhouse, who wore a bold-coloured teal coat, paired with sheer tights and knee-high boots.

Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also stepped out publicly together for the first time since early 2024 on Friday night, attending W Magazine and Bloomingdale’s event.