Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika shares heartbreaking words to daughter, 3

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, has spoken out for the first time since the death of her husband at Utah Valley University last week. Charlie, a 31-year-old political commentator, was fatally shot during a nationwide tour hosted by conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, on Wednesday, September 10. The suspected sniper, Tyler Robinson, 22, is believed to have fired from the roof of a student services building 200 yards away from the event, while Kirk was speaking. He was taken into custody on Thursday night, about 33 hours after Kirk’s murder, after allegedly confessing to - or implying - what he had done to a family member.

An emotional Erika thanked those in the US and abroad for their support following her husband’s untimely death.

"I want to thank the millions of people who have shown their love for Charlie here in Phoenix, across America and worldwide," she said.

© YouTube Erika Kirk addressed the nation in Charlie's podcast studio

Speaking from the office where the political activist had hosted his podcast, Erika Kirk said her husband loved America, nature and his family.

Erika thanked local, state and federal law enforcement, as well as Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha. She also thanked US President Donald Trump, for his friendship with her late husband and his support.

© Getty Images Erika Kirk has been supported by Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha

"Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith," the 36-year-old said.

"Most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart," she added. "My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children."

© Getty Images Charlie Kirk speaking on stage in 2024

Erika said she hadn’t yet explained Charlie’s death to her children, instead telling them that he was away on a work trip with Jesus.

"When I got home last night, Gigi, our daughter, just ran into my arms, and I talked to her and she said, 'Mommy, I missed you'. I said, 'I missed you too, baby'. She goes, 'Where’s Daddy?'," Erika said.

"What do you tell a three-year-old? She’s three," Erika said. "I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

© Getty Images Supporters held signs for Erika at a memorial at the Turning Point USA headquarters

Kirk’s widow also had a pointed message for those responsible for her husband’s assassination, saying "they have no idea what they’ve done."

"They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s merciful love," she said.

"But they should all know this: if you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have unleashed across this entire country, and this world.

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," she said.

© Instagram Erika Frantzve Charlie Kirk kids

Erika and Charlie met in 2018. They got engaged in December 2020, and married in May 2021.

During their four-year marriage they had two children, a daughter in 2022 and a son born in May 2024.

Suspected shooter Robinson is expected to be formally charged by prosecutors on Tuesday, September 16 - the same day he is due in court for his arraignment, during which he will enter a plea.