Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Elon Musk's net worth as Tesla CEO sees wealth hit $500 billion
Subscribe
Inside Elon Musk's net worth as Tesla CEO sees wealth hit $500 billion

Inside Elon Musk's net worth as Tesla CEO sees wealth hit $500 billion

The CEO of organizations like Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter) has been the wealthiest person in the world since 2021

Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. Musk, who stormed into US politics as President Trump's chainsaw-brandishing sidekick, announced on May 28 that he is leaving his role in US government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with the President over Trump's signature spending bill.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Elon Musk is officially not only the richest person in the world, but seemingly the richest in human history. Per Forbes, the Tesla CEO becomes the first ever person to have their net worth hit half a trillion, aka $500 billion. And according to their Billionaires Tracker list, it puts him a staggering $150 billion above his closest competitor, Oracle CTO Larry Ellison and his $350 billion. He is now halfway to becoming the world's first ever trillionaire, with his wealth hitting that high on Wednesday, October 1, when Tesla's stock climbed up by 4%.

His net worth has hit all-time highs over the past few months, ever since he stepped down as an advisor to the Trump administration following a very public falling out with the President (although they seemingly patched things up at the funeral of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk last month). Stock prices for Tesla have gone up in recent months, with his 12% stake worth an estimated $191 billion.

It isn't just Tesla pulling its weight for the controversial entrepreneur, though, as his holdings and ownership stakes in his other ventures have equally contributed to his now sky-high net worth. Let's do some digging…

Tesla

While Elon, 54, does not earn any salary as the CEO of Tesla, which he has been backing since 2004, a majority of his wealth comes through his ownership of 12% of Tesla stock. In 2018, he also created a lucrative bonus package as CEO that would entitle him to an additional 1% stake each time the company's market value grew by $50 billion.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Elon Musk's Family Life

The compensation from that alone would've entitled him to between $50-100 billion in additional stock. However, a Delaware judge voided his compensation package in 2024 due to disagreements from shareholders on this resulting in too much of the company's wealth going into his hands, although Elon can still appeal to recall the decision.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media next to its Model S during a press conference in Hong Kong. 25JAN16 SCMP/ Nora Tam© Getty Images
Elon Musk holds a 12% share in Tesla as its CEO

SpaceX

In 2002, Elon founded SpaceX, which is now worth $400 billion. He owns an estimated 42% stake in the company, which is worth approximately $168 billion. The company was founded with $100 million of his own early fortune. It was at one point the wealthiest startup, until being recently surpassed by OpenAI, now worth an estimated $500 billion.

Elon Musk, multi millionaire, rocket scientist, Tesla and Space X founder and the man who inspired Tony Stark's character in Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" stands beside a rocket March 19, 2004 in El Segundo, Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
He founded SpaceX in 2002 and holds a 42% stake in it

xAI

Elon also has xAI Holdings, which was formed just earlier this year to combine assets from his company xAI and his 2022 acquisition of X, formerly known as Twitter. xAI Holdings holds a combined value of $113 billion per Forbes, with the South African magnate holding 53% stake in the company, approximately $60 billion.

A portrait picture of Elon Musk photographed in Krakow, Poland on January 22nd, 2024 and X, former Twitter, logo are screened for illustration photo in Krakow, Poland on October 25, 2024© Getty Images
In 2022, he bought Twitter, which has since been renamed to "X"

But is he really worth $500 billion?

Other investments like the Boring Company, Neuralink, and his many real estate investments also significantly contribute to his wealth. However, his $500 billion net worth has been disputed in the hours since it was revealed by Forbes. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his wealth at $470 billion, as does the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Per Forbes' own tracker, as of writing, his net worth has slid down ever so slightly to $496.3 billion due to fluctuations in the market.

Other Topics
More News
See more
Read More