Donald Trump, JD Vance, Erika Kirk and more to attend Charlie Kirk's public memorial service — photos

Charlie Kirk's public memorial service is set to kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with the entire arena, boasting enough room for over 73,000 people, already at full capacity. The likes of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend, with the former having left the White House for Arizona earlier this morning. The latter subbed in for Charlie on his podcast following his death and accompanied his casket to Air Force 2 last week as well.
Among other notable figures, the controversial conservative political activist and Turning Point USA founder's family are also expected to attend. Charlie's wife Erika was recently named the new head for Turning Point USA following his death, with the couple sharing two young kids who have been kept away from the intense spotlight.
Hours before the service, an armed man named Joshua Runkles was apprehended by police and secret service for pretending to be law enforcement and carrying a concealed weapon. "An investigation is ongoing to determine his intent and purpose at the stadium. Runkles has since been released on bond," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
