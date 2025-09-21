Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donald Trump, JD Vance, Erika Kirk and more to attend Charlie Kirk's public memorial service — photos
The conservative influencer and Turning Point USA founder was killed while speaking at a Utah Valley University event, with his service held in Glendale, Arizona

charlie kirk speech© AFP via Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Charlie Kirk's public memorial service is set to kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with the entire arena, boasting enough room for over 73,000 people, already at full capacity. The likes of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend, with the former having left the White House for Arizona earlier this morning. The latter subbed in for Charlie on his podcast following his death and accompanied his casket to Air Force 2 last week as well.

Among other notable figures, the controversial conservative political activist and Turning Point USA founder's family are also expected to attend. Charlie's wife Erika was recently named the new head for Turning Point USA following his death, with the couple sharing two young kids who have been kept away from the intense spotlight.

Hours before the service, an armed man named Joshua Runkles was apprehended by police and secret service for pretending to be law enforcement and carrying a concealed weapon. "An investigation is ongoing to determine his intent and purpose at the stadium. Runkles has since been released on bond," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Read on for more updates…

Attendees gather in the stands as media set up ahead of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University© Getty Images

State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium, the site of three former Super Bowls, gets decked out in red ahead of the service as attendees file in. Trump advised those attending to dress in their "Sunday best" in red, white or blue

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump will travel to Arizona to pay tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a memorial and return to the White House this evening© Getty Images

Donald Trump enroute

Trump spoke with reporters outside the White House as he departed for Arizona. He told them he was heading to Glendale "to celebrate the life of a great man," saying it will be "a very tough day." The President is also expected to speak at the event

Attendees await the start of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University.© Getty Images

Opening moments

Christian musicians like Kari Jobe Carnes and Phil Wickham kicked off the hours before the official service with performances of "How Great Thou Art" and "Oh Praise the Name"

A protester carrying a transgender support flag walks past people waiting to attend the memorial for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025.© Getty Images

Resistance

As thousands line up to gain entry to the stadium, which is boasting "TSA level" security for the event, many others continue to stand their ground with protests outside its gates, including one pictured here carrying a flag bearing the trans colors and symbol

