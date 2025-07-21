Inside Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's net worth compared to Chris Martin's — and can he now sue?

Andy Byron was thrust into the national spotlight over the weekend when a now-infamous video of him attending a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts went viral as it appeared to unveil an apparent affair.

It wasn't long before netizens identified him as the CEO of tech company Astronomer, and the woman who he was canoodling before they quickly hid from the cameras as Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer.

In the wake of the fast-memefied bombshell, people have been quick to inquire about the executive's financials, and what sort of legal drama he might be headed towards now. Here's what we know.

Andy and Kristin's alleged affair has gone viral

The CEO's net worth

Though it's a rough estimate, the Economic Times reports that Andy's net worth could land anywhere between $20 million and $70 million, however it is important to note that there aren't any public facts or figures from which reports could have drawn that conclusion.

Still, Us Weekly does report that his company, from which he has since stepped down as CEO, was estimated to be worth between $1.2 and $1.3 billion after its Series D funding round in May 2025. CNBC also wrote of a $93 million investment round that same month led by Bain Ventures and other investors, including Salesforce Ventures.

© Getty/TikTok Chris has been asking concert-goers whether they are actually together before displaying them on the stage screen

Chris Martin's net worth

Chris, Coldplay's frontman since its inception in 1997, has taken the newfound attention on his concerts in stride.

Coldplay is also one of the highest-grossing live music artists of today, and Chris has a reported net worth of approximately $130 million.

© Getty Images People around the country have been joking about the viral moment

Is Andy suing Coldplay?

Though there's no doubt Andy was nationally embarrassed when his apparent affair was inadvertently exposed, a lawsuit on behalf of him to Coldplay is highly unlikely. There's little to no ground for a lawsuit, given he was voluntarily at a public event, canoodling with his alleged mistress, where it is established that the crowd gets presented on a big screen.

He himself could however face a lawsuit from his wife, Megan Kerrigan, who could not only divorce him, but possibly sue him for emotional distress, given the online harassment she faced as a result of him seemingly having an affair in public.

© LinkedIn A statement from Astronomer's LinkedIn announcing their CEO's resignation from the company

Did Kristin resign

Shortly after the video of them went viral, both Andy and Kristin were placed on immediate leave. A subsequent statement from the company shared on LinkedIn announced that Andy had officially resigned, however it's unclear whether Kristin had as well.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the announcement read. "Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not."