In-N-Out heiress' dizzying wealth could grow by millions as chain leaves California behind
In-In-Out Burger CEO Lynsi Torres shown outside the new restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. on Wednesday, February 13, 2013. Lynsi Torres, the CEO, President, and first granddaughter to In-N-Out will be at the grand opening of the In-In-Out in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.. Torres, the 30-year-old was recently named the youngest female billionaire in the U.S.© Getty Images

The popular burger chain is considered a California staple

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
In-N-Out Burger has been considered a staple fast food stop in California ever since it first opened its doors in 1948, with only a few more locations in the Southwest outside the Golden State.

However, the chain's President and In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder, surprised the business world when she appeared on the Relatable podcast and announced her decision to move out of California with her family.

What's more, the mom-of-four also revealed that the company will be opening a brand new headquarters at the family's new home of Franklin, Tennessee, citing a desire to not only raise her kids in a different environment, but also considerable tax concerns.

An aerial view of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant on July 21, 2025 in Daly City, California. In-N-Out Burger heiress and CEO Lynsi Snyder announced that she will be relocating her family from California to Tennessee, citing the challenges of raising a family and running a business in the state. In-N-Out has more than 280 restaurants in eight states. © Getty Images
In-N-Out Burger is building a second headquarters in Tennessee

"There's a lot of great things about California. But raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here," she stated. While a bulk of the Californian locations will remain open, they plan to close the chain's Irvine office by 2030, building several more in middle Tennessee.

As of 2022, In-N-Out generated a whopping $1.83 billion in revenue, and the move to Tennessee, which has much friendlier tax breaks, could be instrumental in growing revenue.

The Tax Foundation lists corporate income tax rates at 8.84% for California, one of the highest in the country, while Tennessee stands at a more relaxed 6.5% as of 2025. It also factors into the individual income tax as well.

Barbie Fowler, 70, left, who has worked for In-N-Out for 18-years gets a goodbye wave from CEO Lynsi Torres as she leaves the Rancho Santa Margarita restaurant on it's grand opening day Wednesday. Lynsi Torres, the CEO, President, and first granddaughter to In-N-Out will be at the grand opening of the In-In-Out in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.. Torres, the 30-year-old was recently named the youngest female billionaire in the U.S. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)© Getty Images
President Lynsi Snyder will also be moving to the state with her family

California levies an individual income tax of 13.3%, while Tennessee is one of only nine states in the country to have 0%, meaning Lynsi herself likely stands to benefit greatly from a move as well, given she presumably earns millions from the company's revenue each year.

In fact, her own personal net worth, per Forbes, is estimated at a sky-high $7.3 billion. If she were to sell the franchise (which she has not alluded to doing), she could stand to gain additional millions due to the low level of investor-level taxes in the state as well, potentially a 40% lower tax bill.

The newly opened In-N-Out Burger #281 in Rancho Santa Margarita. Lynsi Torres, the CEO, President, and first granddaughter to In-N-Out will be at the grand opening of the In-In-Out in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.. Torres, the 30-year-old was recently named the youngest female billionaire in the U.S.© Getty Images
The business was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder back in 1948

Such would also be the case for other high level employees in the business when it comes to paying individual income taxes upon moving to Tennessee, and it also opens up opportunities for other employees moving to the state to gain greater access to housing due to the lower tax and property rates.

The move sparked minor backlash online from those who combated the idea that In-N-Out could ever be associated with another state outside of California, and whether it was more so motivated by personal gain for the President herself.

California gubernatorial candidate Arnold Schwarzenegger places an order at an "IN & Out" restaurant during a lunch break on his "California Comeback" bus tour in October 4, 2003 Merced, California. This is the final weekend before the recall vote on October 7.© Getty Images
Several celebrities have cited their love for a good In-N-Out meal

Lynsi took to social media earlier this week to share a statement clarifying some of the comments she made on the podcast, stating categorically that the company won't actually be leaving California. "I'm very proud of where In-N-Out started," she penned. 

"Anyone who knows me knows how often I talk about our beginnings and how our Customers here in California helped bring us to where we are today. We've been expanding into new states since 1992, and we've stayed consistent with our standards for growth. Opening an office far from our roots is something new and exciting. It brings incredible opportunities for the people we love and the Customers we serve."

