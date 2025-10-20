All you need to know about the Louvre Museum jewel heist as investigations continue

The Louvre Museum, one of the shining jewels of Paris and one of the most famous art museums in the entire world, was hit with a shocking heist on Sunday, October 19, when priceless crown jewels were taken from the museum in broad daylight. The incident has shocked the cultural world at large, throwing the French government and law enforcement into a tizzy, and being deemed an "embarrassment" for the institution. Reactions on social media have been swift and very comical.

Investigations into the matter continue in earnest, and the museum was closed to the public for a second straight day on Monday, October 20. Here's everything you need to know about the robbery shaking France, from what we know of the suspects to what was stolen, and when the museum will likely be open to the public once again…

© Getty Images The Louvre Museum in Paris remains closed to the public after a shocking heist

What happened at the Louvre?

As the story goes, shortly after the museum opened to the public at 9:30 AM local time, the robbers arrived using a mechanical lift to gain access to the Galerie d'Apollon, using a construction site amid the museum's renovations as cover. Two of them broke inside by cutting through the glass and threatening the guards, who escaped. They used power tools to cut through the exhibits of the French crown jewels.

They were in the museum for a total of four minutes, hitting three rooms (only one of which had CCTV cameras), and quickly made their escape by 9:38 on scooters waiting outside the museum in the broad daylight. They originally intended to set fire to the vehicles they used, but were interrupted by a museum official and rapidly got away instead. Watch the video below for a further breakdown...

WATCH: How the Louvre heist unfolded

What was stolen?

The thieves hit exhibits of the French crown jewels, of which eight invaluable items of jewelry were stolen, all dating back to the 19th century and worn by French royalty at one point. These include an emerald necklace and a pair of emerald earrings from Empress Marie Louise, a tiara, necklace and single earring from Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense's sapphire set, the "reliquary brooch," and a tiara and brooch belonging to Empress Eugénie.

© Getty Images Empress Marie Louise's emerald necklace, one of the items stolen

All of these items have been dubbed "priceless" by the French ministry. Empress Eugénie's crown was later found damaged outside the museum itself, with investigators believing that each of these pieces, adorned with several diamonds and other precious gemstones, will likely be taken apart and sold separately.

© Getty Images An infographic breaking down the heist, which took eight jewelry pieces from the Louvre

Who are the suspects?

All we know so far is that there were four thieves, with Culture Minister Rachida Dati telling the press they seemed "experienced." The search is on using CCTV footage from their escape route. Their break-in triggered museum alarms, with security then attempting to scour the premises and usher visitors to safety. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez similarly noted that the heist appeared to be "a major, highly organized operation" and suspected thorough "scouting" beforehand as well.

© Getty Images The museum remained closed to the public on Monday, with earliest day for reopening likely being Wednesday, October 22

When will the Louvre reopen?

The Louvre remained closed on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, as well, although the museum is always closed on Tuesdays. The earliest day for a reopening would be Wednesday, October 22. Those who've booked tickets to the museum and couldn't attend will get refunds.