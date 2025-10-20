Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All you need to know about the Louvre Museum jewel heist as investigations continue
Subscribe
All you need to know about the Louvre Museum jewel heist as investigations continue

All you need to know about the Louvre Museum jewel heist as investigations continue

The iconic art museum in Paris remains closed for a second day following a shocking jewel heist, and investigations into the matter continue in earnest

Police stand guard outside the Louvre museum at Louvre on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. France's Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, announced the closure of the world-famous art museum on X due to the robbery taking place just after the Louvre opened to the public. It is being reported that millions of pound with of historic jewellery belonging to Napoleon and Empress Josephine has been stolen© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Louvre Museum, one of the shining jewels of Paris and one of the most famous art museums in the entire world, was hit with a shocking heist on Sunday, October 19, when priceless crown jewels were taken from the museum in broad daylight. The incident has shocked the cultural world at large, throwing the French government and law enforcement into a tizzy, and being deemed an "embarrassment" for the institution. Reactions on social media have been swift and very comical.

Investigations into the matter continue in earnest, and the museum was closed to the public for a second straight day on Monday, October 20. Here's everything you need to know about the robbery shaking France, from what we know of the suspects to what was stolen, and when the museum will likely be open to the public once again…

French police officers stand in front of the Louvre Museum after a robbery in Paris, France, on October 19, 2025. Robbers break into the Louvre and flee with jewelry on the morning of October 19, 2025, a source close to the case says, adding that its value is still being evaluated. A police source says an unknown number of thieves arrive on a scooter armed with small chainsaws and use a goods lift to reach the room they are targeting© Getty Images
The Louvre Museum in Paris remains closed to the public after a shocking heist

What happened at the Louvre?

As the story goes, shortly after the museum opened to the public at 9:30 AM local time, the robbers arrived using a mechanical lift to gain access to the Galerie d'Apollon, using a construction site amid the museum's renovations as cover. Two of them broke inside by cutting through the glass and threatening the guards, who escaped. They used power tools to cut through the exhibits of the French crown jewels.

They were in the museum for a total of four minutes, hitting three rooms (only one of which had CCTV cameras), and quickly made their escape by 9:38 on scooters waiting outside the museum in the broad daylight. They originally intended to set fire to the vehicles they used, but were interrupted by a museum official and rapidly got away instead. Watch the video below for a further breakdown...

WATCH: How the Louvre heist unfolded

What was stolen?

The thieves hit exhibits of the French crown jewels, of which eight invaluable items of jewelry were stolen, all dating back to the 19th century and worn by French royalty at one point. These include an emerald necklace and a pair of emerald earrings from Empress Marie Louise, a tiara, necklace and single earring from Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense's sapphire set, the "reliquary brooch," and a tiara and brooch belonging to Empress Eugénie.

The Louvre Museum Buys Empress Marie LouiseÂs Necklace: Marie Louise' S Necklace In Paris, France On May 28, 2004© Getty Images
Empress Marie Louise's emerald necklace, one of the items stolen

All of these items have been dubbed "priceless" by the French ministry. Empress Eugénie's crown was later found damaged outside the museum itself, with investigators believing that each of these pieces, adorned with several diamonds and other precious gemstones, will likely be taken apart and sold separately.

An infographic titled "'Historic' seven-minute heist at the Louvre Museum" created in Ankara, Turkiye on October 20, 2025. © Getty Images
An infographic breaking down the heist, which took eight jewelry pieces from the Louvre

Who are the suspects?

All we know so far is that there were four thieves, with Culture Minister Rachida Dati telling the press they seemed "experienced." The search is on using CCTV footage from their escape route. Their break-in triggered museum alarms, with security then attempting to scour the premises and usher visitors to safety. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez similarly noted that the heist appeared to be "a major, highly organized operation" and suspected thorough "scouting" beforehand as well.

A general view shows the Louvre Museum a day after thieves stole eight priceless royal pieces of jewelry from the museum, as tourists continue to visit the area to take photos despite the closure, in Paris, France, on October 20, 2025© Getty Images
The museum remained closed to the public on Monday, with earliest day for reopening likely being Wednesday, October 22

When will the Louvre reopen?

The Louvre remained closed on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, as well, although the museum is always closed on Tuesdays. The earliest day for a reopening would be Wednesday, October 22. Those who've booked tickets to the museum and couldn't attend will get refunds.

More News
See more
Read More