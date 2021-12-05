Inside Hotel du Louvre Paris - a charming 5-star base ideally located in the heart of the French capital Why this 5-star hotel in the heart of Paris should be at the top of your must-visit list

Paris is known for its historical landmarks, gourmet cuisine, and haute couture, attracting travellers from across the globe. For those who want to holiday here and explore its gastronomic culture, then catching a quick flight or train ride is an absolute must.

Elegantly facing the Palais Garnier, and located just around the corner from the Louvre Museum and Comédie-Française, a visit to the Hôtel du Louvre is the perfect luxury accommodation for a trip to the French capital.

While its Second French Empire style manifests itself on the facade of the building, its recent modern touches to the interior provide a bold and thoughtful contrast to the origins of this hotel, which hosted and inspired the greatest artists of the 19th century. A sojourn at the Hôtel du Louvre allows you to discover the art of a particular type of travel: rambling and daydreaming, while simultaneously allowing you to experience the exciting hustle and bustle of Paris.

Part of the Hyatt portfolio, the Hotel du Louvre provides a unique indelible experience for each guest; blending Parisian style - a juxtaposition of opulent heritage and contemporary etherealness with superb, attentive service.

Rooms

The Hotel du Louvre has 164 rooms, including 57 suites and one rather impressive signature suite. As you cross the threshold of your room, which consists of brilliant white walls, you are instantly bathed in light from the magnificent floor-length windows and slip into another world, where time stands still. From the balcony, you are able to admire the Parisian life, listen to a band playing on Place Colette, people-watch locals relaxing on the café terraces and if you look further afield, you might just spot the former ministers who go to the Council of State. All of Paris is at your feet and lovingly extends its arms to you.

Each room has a stunning view - with some rooms, perhaps unsurprisingly, overlooking the Louvre. The rooms are authentically French and equipped with ultra-plush beds, white marble bathrooms, high ceilings, chic glass tables and of course a well-stocked minibar and satellite TV. They reflect the aristocratic architecture of the time period in which the hotel was built, yet at the same time convey modern hedonism with panache.

Designed in a classically understated style, the rooms also reference the warmth and history of Paris with their specially curated artwork, designed by Emmanuel Pierre. The well-known illustrator/designer-artist embraces Hotel du Louvre's personality, an allusion to Paris in the Second French Empire but also gives free rein to interpretation. These timeless, colourful and resolutely Parisian illustrations form a running theme for travellers throughout the hotel.

They lead guests from the lobby to their room with off-the-wall and slightly impertinent humour. Evoking a feel of cabinets of curiosities, each of the 70 collages brings together up to 16 cut-up patterns in engravings, advertisements and period newspapers.

Those with young children can enjoy a memorable family stay in their cosy family suites. They feature a king-bed master bedroom, a marble bathroom, and a separate room with two bunk beds that your kids will absolutely love.

Lucky guests might have a room that overlooks the Musée du Louvre, the Comedie-Francaise (the national theatre), one of the iconic, Art Nouveau Metropolitan station signs or the Opera House, Palais Garnier, which magically lights up at nightfall. Although each room is unique, all of the rooms are spacious and immersed in light, providing a warm cocoon in which you to rest and contemplate while being at the heart of the City of Light.

Dining & Drinking

The Bar - In the interior decor of the hotel bar, one can observe a tête-à-tête between the 19th and 21st centuries. Also, don't forget to look up! The magnificent period glass roof, with its neoclassical motifs, has recently been restored and now allows daylight to filter through, illuminating - for the first time in decades - this legendary place, which has been completely redecorated with a botanic theme.

Its warm, hushed, sumptuous atmosphere coupled with dim lighting gives a very sensuous feel, where one can savour one of the exquisite cocktails on the menu. A tribute to the neighbourhood and to Napoleon III's passion for botany, L'Officine du Louvre gives pride of place to French herbs, plants and roots as the basis for the liqueurs and alcohols.

Brasseries de Lyon Bocuse - Inspired by Art Deco influences, the Brasserie du Louvre is both warm and welcoming. The décor, which honours the style of vintage French bistros, comes complete with red leather seats, white tablecloths, classic hat racks, and a chequered floor.

For breakfast, you will find a generous buffet spread consisting of an array of cheeses, eggs and granola, and detox juices as well as a hearty charcuterie for meat lovers. On the menu, you can also order various classics such as sweet crêpes with chocolate sauce and French toast dripping with butter and sugar.

At Hotel du Louvre, you are surely in for a treat.

