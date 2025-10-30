How to get your dog involved in Christmas festivities – from pooch-friendly ready meals to presents

With Christmas firmly on the horizon and festive plans taking shape, there’s one individual you may want to ensure doesn’t miss out on any of the fun: your dog. Our pets love soaking up the yuletide spirit as much as we do – even if they don’t quite understand why there’s such a buzz in the air.

The good news for dog owners is that it's never been easier to get your beloved pooch involved in festivities thanks to the rise of canine-specific Christmas traditions. For example, you can treat them to an advent calendar, with one brand offering a pigs in blankets version this year (more on that later).

Do dogs know when it's Christmas?

The short answer to this question is no, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t experiencing the same festive buzz as us humans. They're more intelligent than we give them credit for: they can sense the changes in routine, the excitable atmosphere and the happiness oozing from their human family at Christmas time.

Dogs are also highly suceptive to sensory cues. So, the twinkling of lights on your Christmas tree, the noise of wrapping paper being ripped and jingling bells are all experiences they are able to associate with the excitement that the end of the year brings.

Dogs can sense the festive atmosphere and excitement of their human family at Christmas

With all this in mind, we think it’s only fair that dogs are equally as immersed in the Christmas festivities as we are.

Buying your dog an advent calendar

We Brits love our advent calendars. Gone are the days of having a square of chocolate behind each door, with beauty, homeware and even boozy ones all booming in popularity in recent years. They help generate festive vibes by acting as a daily surprise, giving us a daily little thrill that makes December feel more magical than any other month.

Why should your dog miss out on that feeling? Luckily, they don't have to. Canine brand Pooch & Mutt has launched a Pigs in Blankets Advent Calendar specifically for your furry housemate. It comes with two daily treats behind 24 doors, each made from high-protein pork to boost energy and promote muscle growth, collagen to support healthy skin and a glossy coat, and probiotics to nurture their digestion.

Pooch & Mutt's dog advent calendar has over 400 five-star reviews, with many owners writing that last year's cheese version was the "highlight" of their dog's day. One reviewed: "My pooch absolutely loved her advent calendar. She woofed for it every day in December last year, so I cannot wait to see her little wagging tail when she sees this years!"

Treating your dog to Christmas dinner

There are certain aspects of a traditional Christmas dinner that your dog can happily chow down on. However, some ingredients, especially those hidden in seasonings, can be highly toxic. Fortunately, you don’t have to slave away in the kitchen to make both human and canine-friendly dinners this year, as you can purchase a three bird ready meal specifically formulated for dogs.

Enter: Pooch & Mutt’s Three Bird Feast Wet Food Dog's Christmas Dinner. A medley of turkey, chicken and duck, the box-packed meal is blended with carrot, parsnip and cranberry. The protein from the meat will help your dog’s energy levels and muscles, whilst the classic Christmas fruit and veggies offer antioxidants and fibre. Dog owners who have already fed the meal to their pooches say that they "loved trying this" and "cleared their dishes".

Buying a Christmas present for your dog

As a nation that loves to spoil our dogs, it’s only right that we treat them to a good gift at Christmas. And sure, they might not actually know what a present is or what it means, but they’ll always appreciate a new squeaky toy or stuffed animal.

If you go as far as wrapping your dog’s present, letting them rip their way through to the treat inside serves as a great source of mental enrichment. But ensure they do so under your supervision, and that they’re not consuming anything they shouldn’t, like wrapping paper or tape.

You could gift your dog Pooch & Mutt’s Snuffle Ball, which is a puzzle toy that’s ideal for keeping them engaged on their own amid the chaos of Christmas Day. Designed for all breeds and ages, it helps to combat anxiety and boredom, particularly if you hide treats within the fabric layers.

Other present ideas include a tennis ball, a new collar, a personalised water bowl or even a bandana, if your pup has a tendency to get messy when they’re eating.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.