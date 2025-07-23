Vet charity PDSA issues urgent warning over 'serious' summer hazard threatening your dog

Summer seems like the perfect time to get outdoors with your dog. Warm weather and a bit of sunshine should equal a lovely day out with your canine companion.

But there's a hidden danger you need to look out for.

Curious pooches might be having fun exploring the world. With so much to see and smell, who can blame them?

But this could become a problem if your dog comes across a snake.

© Getty It's important to keep our furry friends safe this summer

Snake bites

The good news is that two of the three species of snake in the UK are non-venomous - so while a bite might be unpleasant, your dog should be okay.

If your dog is bitten by an adder, however, this can have a more serious outcome.

Adders are venomous, so their bite can cause serious illness. They don't tend to bite unless they are scared, but there's a chance your dog could accidentally startle them.

What to do if your dog gets bitten

If your dog is bitten, you should contact your vet immediately.

© Getty Adders are venomous and can pose a serious threat to your dog

Veterinarian charity the PDSA advises that, if you see the snake, try to remember what it looks like or take a photo from a distance - but do not try to find or harm the snake.

According to Medivet, if possible, you should carry your dog to prevent the venom from circulating further around their body.

You can also bathe the wound in cold water and keep your dog as warm, still and calm as possible. This will also help to stop the venom from getting any further.

What will the vet do?

There are a few ways your vet can help with adder bites.

© Getty Contact your vet immediately if your dog has been bitten

Medivet explains that this can include treating your dog for shock, administering pain relief, and giving your dog antihistamines to reduce any swelling.

They can also use an anti-venom, which causes the venom to become inactive.

What can I do to keep my dog safe?

Adders can be found in long grass, woodland, moorland, and along the coast, so keep your dog on a path and lead.

Do your research to check for any hotspots, especially if you're unfamiliar with the area.

© Getty Long grass, woodland, moorland, and sand dunes are common places for adders

Other summer dangers to look out for

Aside from snake bites, there are lots of things to bear in mind when enjoying the sunny season with your pet. We spoke to veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Macmillan about keeping your dog safe if you're taking a trip to the beach, and got expert advice on keeping your pet cool in the summer.