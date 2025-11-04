Dick Cheney dead at 84: Former US vice president's cause of death revealed

Former US vice president Dick Cheney has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. In a statement shared by the former American politician's family, it was revealed that he died surrounded by his wife Lynne, daughters Liz and Mary, and other family members. "Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old," read the statement. "His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed."

Cause of death

The statement continued: "The former vice president died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming's Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States. Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honour, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man." According to CNN, Dick had endured three heart attacks and a quadruple bypass before the age of 50.



© Denver Post via Getty Images Dick Cheney has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications of pneumonia, cardiac, and vascular disease

Who was Dick Cheney?

© AFP via Getty Images Former US President George W. Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney

The Republican served as the vice president under George W Bush's tenure in the White House from 2001 to 2009. He also served as secretary of defense under George Bush Snr, between 1989 and 1993. Dick was a key figure involved in the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Prior to this role, Dick was Gerald Ford's White House chief of staff in the 1970s, before joining the House of Representatives for a decade.

However, the politician became a critic of the Republican Party under the leadership of President Donald Trump. Two months prior to the 2024 US presidential election, Dick shared that he would vote for the Democrats' Kamala Harris. He said there had "never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump". "He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," said Dick at the time.