Erika Kirk 'forgives' her husband's assassin in tearful tribute

Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Kirk said that she 'forgives' her husband's assassin during a tearful tribute to her husband at the public memorial service took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. To a crowd of 73,000 people, the widow said that the Turning Point founder "wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life,"

"I forgive him," she said. "I forgive him because it's what Christ did. The answer to hate is not hate…The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love, love for our enemies," she added.

The likes of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were in attendance, with the former having left the White House for Arizona earlier this morning. The latter subbed in for Charlie on his podcast following his death and accompanied his casket to Air Force 2 last week as well.

© AFP via Getty Images Trump stands with Erika Kirk

Hours before the service, an armed man named Joshua Runkles was apprehended by police and secret service for pretending to be law enforcement and carrying a concealed weapon. "An investigation is ongoing to determine his intent and purpose at the stadium. Runkles has since been released on bond," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Charlie Kirik was assassinated on September 10 during an event at Utah Valley University for his American Comeback Tour. Now Erika, 36, has paid tribute to her late husband with an emotional statement to the nation.

Erika appeared in a YouTube livestream last week to remember her "perfect" husband and began by thanking law enforcement and first responders who were at the scene, before tearfully thanking President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha.

© Getty Images Erika Kirk pays tribute

Speaking of her late husband, she said: "My husband Charlie went home to see the face of his savior and his God. Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith."

Remembering her husband, Erika said: "Charlie loved life. He loved his life, he loved America, he loved nature, which always helped him closer to God. He loved the Chicago Cubs, and my goodness did he love the Oregon Ducks. Most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart, and I knew that every day.

"He made sure I knew that every day," she continued. "Every day, he would ask me, 'How can I serve you better? How can I be a better husband? How can I be a better father?' … He was such a good man. He still is such a good man. He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband."

© AFP via Getty Images Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, speaks at the public memorial service

Addressing her late husband directly, Erika said: "Charlie baby, Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby, I won't. Oh, Charlie, I love you. I love you, baby. Rest in the arms of our lord as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strives to hear. Well done, my good and faithful servant."

Erika recalled how she broke the news of her husband's death to their three-year-old daughter. She said: "When I got home last night, Gigi, our daughter, just ran into my arms and I talked to her and she said, 'Mommy, I miss you' and I said I miss you too, baby and she goes, 'Where's daddy?' How do you tell a three-year-old? She's three. And I said, 'Daddy loves you so much, baby, he's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

Erike vowed, "No one will ever forget my husband's name, and I will make sure of it. My husband’s mission will never end," before closing her speech by promising to "never let [his] legacy die." She added: "I can't wait to see you again, one day."