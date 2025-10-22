What Donald Trump is planning to do with White House including $250 million ballroom

Donald Trump's controversial plans to build a ballroom in the White House are now underway, as ground was broken by construction workers on Monday outside the East Wing of the historic building. Photos emerged of equipment tearing into the façade of the East Wing, despite Donald assuring people that the construction "won't interfere with the current building". In a Truth Social post, he added: "It will be beautiful…it will be near [the East Wing], but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of. It's my favorite."

The project reportedly lacks construction approval from the federal agency that oversees building projects. The ballroom is set to cost $250 million, and funded in full both by donors and by Donald himself, as he shared on Truth Social. "I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway – with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!" he wrote.

"The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!" The father of five hosted a dinner at the White House in October for donors and claimed to attendees that the ballroom would feature bulletproof glass, would have a capacity of 1,000 people, and could host future presidential inaugurations.

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, explained in July. She added that the ballroom will be "a much needed and exquisite addition", and that it would span 90,000 sq ft and accommodate up to 650 people.

The East Wing has not been modified since 1942, with the building being constructed at the beginning of 1902. The new project is expected to be completed by the end of Donald's presidency in January 2029. The politician has been criticized for pushing the construction forward amid a government shutdown that has affected millions of Americans.

© AFP via Getty Images Construction workers began tearing into the East Wing on Monday

"It's not his house," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote on X on Tuesday. "It's your house. And he's destroying it." Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh took to X to share a similar sentiment, writing, "If I ran for President in 2028, I'd run on taking a bulldozer to Trump's ballroom, an utter desecration of the people's house."

© Getty Images Donald plans to build a lavish ballroom in the White House

He added: "In fact, I'd invite the American people one weekend to bring their own sledgehammers & crowbars to the White House to help tear that abomination down." Senator Elizabeth Warren chimed in on X: "Oh you're trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing? Donald Trump can't hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom."

© Getty Images Donald has drawn heavy criticism for going ahead with the project

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle hit back at the criticism, sharing with Fox News Digital that the ballroom construction would benefit everyone. "President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, including his historic beautification of the White House, at no taxpayer expense," he said. "These long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People's House."