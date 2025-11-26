Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Hosts, performers, floats, and how to watch on TV and streaming

Thanksgiving has arrived, and besides chowing down on the most delicious foods, another cherished tradition is watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual parade, which is celebrating its 99th year, has something for everyone of all ages. Whether you're excited about the balloons, floats, hosts or performers, we've got you covered on everything you need to know about the festive tradition on Thanksgiving Day.
What balloons will be featured in the parade?
The parade will feature 34 huge balloons and four balloonicles, which are vehicle-powered balloons. This year, five new balloons will make their debut including K-Pop Demon Hunters' Derpy Tiger, PAC-MAN, Mario, Buzz Lightyear and Shrek's Onion Carriage. Fan favorites that will make their return include Beagle Scout Snoopy, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, PAW Patrol's Marshall, SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary, Goku, Minnie Mouse, The Pillsbury Doughboy, Pikachu, Dora and more.
What floats will be featured in the parade?
The parade will feature 28 floats. Macy's is staying on top of trends, therefore, this year the new floats include a Labubu one as part of the Friends-giving in POPCITY float, as well as a Stranger Things-themed one on the Upside Down Invasion float. There are five more new floats including Brick-tastic Winter Mountain, Master Chocolatier Ballroom, The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator, The Land of Ice and Wonder and The Littest Float. Other fan favorites that will make their return include Sesame Street, the Bronx Zoo, Lego, Toys "R" Us and more.
Which performers will be featured in the parade?
The show will be star-studded this year, with performances by Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Debbie Gibson, Shaggy, Lil Jon, Teyana Taylor, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Jeweland more. On top of that, there will also be 11 marching bands and 33 clown groups.
The best viewing spots to watch the parade in person would be along 6th Avenue between West 59th and West 38th street, per Macy's. Another option would be Central Park West between 75th and 61st, right where the parade begins. It is highly recommended to arrive as early as 6am to get a good viewing spot in the crowd.
Where can I watch the parade on TV?
The parade will be broadcasted live on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m. E.T. Viewers can also stream the parade live on Peacock, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV.