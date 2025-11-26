Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Hosts, performers, floats, and how to watch on TV and streaming

The parade will feature 28 floats. Macy's is staying on top of trends, therefore, this year the new floats include a Labubu one as part of the Friends-giving in POPCITY float, as well as a Stranger Things-themed one on the Upside Down Invasion float. There are five more new floats including Brick-tastic Winter Mountain, Master Chocolatier Ballroom, The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator, The Land of Ice and Wonder and The Littest Float. Other fan favorites that will make their return include Sesame Street, the Bronx Zoo, Lego, Toys "R" Us and more.