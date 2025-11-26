Inside singer Jewel's famous family and their complicated relationship

Jewel is a Grammy nominated singer-songwriter whose family is famed too. The 51-year-old was born and raised near Homer, Alaska, where she started singing at a very young age. Jewel's dad, Atz Kilcher, 78, and mom – who she is estranged from – Lenedra Carroll, 71 are creatives just like her.

While growing up, Jewel and her dad sang and yodeled in a musical duo, earning a living by performing in roadhouses and taverns. "I saw women who would compromise themselves for compliments, for flattery," Jewel explained about her early years to P.J. McFarland, continuing: "Or men who would run away from themselves by drinking until they ultimately killed themselves."

When she was eight years old, Jewel's mom left her family. "My dad took over raising me and my brothers at that age," Jewel told People in November 2020. "My dad had really bad PTSD [from serving in the Vietnam war], but those words weren't really known at the time. He tried to drink to handle the anxiety, and he became abusive."

Jewel went onto become a well known artist, despite her tumultuous upbringing, selling over 30 million albums worldwide. She is a mom to 14-year-old Kase Townes Murray, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ty Murray. And Jewel is still performing and creating music, honoring her creative roots.

Here's everything HELLO! knows about the singer's famous family.

© Getty Images Jewel's dad, Atz Kilcher, is a singer-songwriter Just like his daughter, Attila Kuno "Atz" Kilcher is a singer and songwriter. Most of his songs are about his own life experiences. He is a well known Folk singer and has released four albums, including Good Old-Fashioned Ways and Voices of the Valley. Atz and his daughter reconciled their relationship when he was in his 60s. "He got sober and did this amazing inner work," Jewel told People. "It's a profound transformation. We have a really authentic, great relationship now, but it's because he did his work, and I did my work."

© Getty Images Atz appeared on Alaska: The Last Frontier Alaska: The Last Frontier followed the extended Kilcher family, who are descendants of Swiss immigrants and Alaskan pioneers. The stars were Yule and Ruth Kilcher, Jewel's grandparents, who owned a homestead outside of Homer, Alaska over 80 years ago. Also in Alaska: The Last Frontier were Jewel's dad and extended family members – Jane, Eivin, Eve, and Shane. The show ran for 11 years.​

© Getty Images In 2023, Jewel claimed her mom, Lenedra "Nedra" Carroll, embezzled money from her While appearing on an episode of the Verywell Mind Podcast with Amy Morin, Jewel claimed: "I didn't really realize what my mom was until I was 30-something…I woke up and realized she embezzled all of my money — over $100 million." Jewel continued: "And then as I started investigating the truth about what my mom had told me in my life versus what was true, I had realized that pretty much everything that I had formed my reality off was fiction."

© Getty Images Jewel and her mom are estranged After learning about the embezzlement, Jewel decided to no longer speak to her mom. In her 2015 memoir, Never Broken – Songs Are Only Half the Story, the singer wrote: "I can't tell you the tears I've cried to see who my mom really is." She went on: "I can't tell you about the pain, and how my heart to this day screams to have a mom in my life. But I know that it is not safe with her. Every day I miss having a mom. But I don't miss Nedra."